The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run, Inc. Organizes "Colors of Peace” Ceremony

Nonprofit Organization Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run, Inc. celebrates the UN International Day of Peace with the "Colors of Peace” event in Rome.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the occasion of this year's UN International Day of Peace (September 21st), more than five thousand peace-drawings from children and young people 100 countries will be on display in Rome as part of a unique “Colors of Peace” project. The drawings are the visual expression of the children's dream for a better world. The venue for the exhibition will be Rome’s Colosseum, once the home of games of combat, but more recently a popular venue for high profile cultural and ethical events. The theme for this year's exhibition, which is being held for the second year in a row, is “Peace means belonging to the world family”. The event is organized by the international Nonprofit organization Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run.The artworks, which will be on display for nine days, have been collected from schools visited by runners of the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run (the Peace Run), the world's longest and largest torch relay for peace. Every year, the Run visits schools and organizations to celebrate peace and to foster the idea that each one of us has a role to play in creating a more peaceful world. The Colors of Peace exhibition has been initiated by the Peace Run in response to an appeal of the United Nations contained in Resolution A / RES / 36/67, which encourages institutions and civil society to celebrate the International Day of Peace and to promote it in the public arena. Colors of Peace 2019 will be officially opened at 16:30 pm on September 20th with a special ceremony inside the Colosseum Arena. It will be a celebration of the UN International Day of Peace and will include school children, state officials, diplomats, representatives of different religious faiths, and personalities from the world of culture and sport.Colors of Peace 2018 was the biggest event in the world to celebrate the UN International Day of Peace and received global coverage by news channels contributing to a rise in awareness about this important UN celebration.As part of the ceremony, special awards will be made to the winners of the Peace Movie Award (PMA) 2019, an international competition launched by the Peace Run under the patronage of the Italian Ministries of Education, Universities, and Research; and Cultural Heritage and Activities. PMA 2019 seeks to promote a culture of peace by challenging children and young people in schools around the world to define and celebrate peace in video clips of no longer than thirty seconds.EVENTS:"COLORS OF PEACE" CEREMONYWhere: Colosseum, Rome, ItalyWhen: from 16:30 on September 20th"COLORS OF PEACE" CHILDREN’S ART EXHIBIT AT THE COLOSSEUM FOR THE UN INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEACEWhere: Colosseum, Rome, ItalyWhen: from 16:30 on September 20th to 12:30 on September 30th, 2019Usage type for both events: free of charge



