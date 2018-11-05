Rory Brown of Charleston, SC Announces New Food, Travel, and Healthy Living Blog.

Mr. Rory Brown is launching a new blog this November which will help readers learn about healthy living and global flavors all over America and the world.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, November 6, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past decade, Rory Brown has become a go-to food critic for healthy living and global flavors. This November, Mr. Brown is launching a new food, travel, and lifestyle blog, which will help his readers learn about the best foods starting in Charleston, SC to all over America and the world.Mr. Brown began his career as a food critic by reviewing restaurants and food festivals around the Southeast. He developed a following in the Carolinas for his honest reviews and emphasis on food quality. In addition, he has expanded from restaurant critic to healthy living authority. His well-researched health and lifestyle writing have helped him become an expert on healthy eating, diet, fitness, and lifestyle choices to an international audience. He also thinks about food globally; since 2014, he has traveled the world finding traditional, local cuisines and exploring how people everywhere love good food and lead balanced lifestyles. These international adventures are such an important part of Rory's life that he owns homes in Hawaii, Australia, and Italy.While his initial writing may be focused on Charleston, SC, he will, of course, be discussing this broad experience, the global tastes, wholesome foods, and unique, cultural specialties that have made his reviews the favorite resource for food lovers worldwide. In his blog, Mr. Brown will focus on a holistic food experience, including talking about local sources and seeking traditional flavors: “I’m going to be reviewing restaurants, yes, but I’ll also be letting people know how to get the best foods to fit into a healthy lifestyle, no matter where they go. I want to explore food, travel, and wellness in more depth, and let my readers get a sense of the places they want to visit and the culinary adventures that await them there.”For his first post, he reviews Charleston’s fantastic seafood scene. This article will inform readers how to seek out the best seafood in town, whether they are looking for a raw bar or a white linen establishment.To read about Rory Brown's culinary adventures, check out his blog at https://www.liverory.com/#blog About Rory Brown (Charleston, SC) : After spending the first 40 years of his life in the United States, Rory Brown decided to focus on the quality of life and began living internationally. He now spends his time in Charleston, South Carolina, Sydney, Australia, Lake Como, Italy, and Kauai, Hawaii. His appreciation for simple health food that embraces local traditions of excellence has earned him credit among farm-to-table communities everywhere he goes.