Root Engineers Team to Speak at Cannabis Science Conference West

Root Engineers

Professional mechanical engineers will present on HVAC equipment selection and plant transpiration rates at flagship conference in Portland

BEND, OREGON, USA, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two professional mechanical engineers from Root Engineers , the cannabis focused division of ColeBreit Engineering, have been selected to speak at Cannabis Science Conference West in Portland, Oregon. Rob James, PE will present on optimizing cannabis operations through HVAC equipment selection, and Michael Leavitt, PE will present on the impact of plant transpiration rates on business profitability.“Optimizing Your Grow Operation Through Smart HVAC Selection” will take place on Thursday, September 5 at 4:00 p.m. as part of the conference’s cultivation track. The presentation will provide a knowledgeable look at optimizing some of a cannabis operation’s largest and most critical investments: heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technologies. “Sweating the Small Stuff: Impact of Transpiration Rates on Profitability” will take place on Friday, September 5 at 4:00 p.m., also as part of the conference’s cultivation track. This presentation will explore how vapor pressure differentials affect transpiration rates, plant growth and equipment sizing.Cannabis Science Conference is one of the world’s largest and most technical cannabis science expos. The conference brings together cannabis industry experts, manufacturers, testing labs, research scientists, policy makers and more, all with the common goal of improving cannabis science.To learn more about Cannabis Science Conference West and Root Engineers’ presentations, visit: https://www.cannabisscienceconference.com/program-and-speakers/ ###About Root EngineersRoot Engineers, a division of established firm ColeBreit Engineering, is a team of licensed professional engineers providing engineering, design, and consulting services for cannabis cultivation and processing facilities across the country. Root Engineers began building partnerships in its home state of Oregon in 2014 with growers, architects, contractors, and investors. With more than 100 years of combined engineering experience and more than 100 cannabis engineering projects in their portfolio, Root Engineers is a market leader in engineering services including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and process engineering. www.rootengineers.com @rootengineers



