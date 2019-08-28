EXDION JOINS THE COUNCIL OF INSURANCE AGENTS & BROKERS’ CORPORATE SPONSORSHIP PLATFORM

Exdion Solutions

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exdion , the leading Insurance transformation player, announced today that it has joined “Partners in Excellence,” the corporate sponsorship platform of the Washington, D.C.-based Council of Insurance Agents & and Brokers (The Council). The Council is the leading association for the top commercial insurance and employee benefits brokerages across the globe. Exdion has signed on as an Event sponsor.Mr L.S.Ram, CEO of Exdion Solutions said “We are excited about the opportunity to partner with The Council and look forward to contributing towards their mission. This is a confirmation of our commitment to support brokers and agents in their transformation journey. Our participation in the Council will further enhance our actions of informing, sharing and directing technology led transformations for the Top Industry players in the USA.“The Council is committed to creating actionable intelligence and resources that will help our members grow,” said Ken A. Crerar, president/CEO of The Council. “The investments and contributions made by our Council Partners, such as Exdion, help us see this commitment through and make a stronger impact on the trajectory of our industry. We are grateful for their support.”Exdion will be present at The Council’s annual Insurance Leadership Forum in Colorado Springs, CO in October. The Insurance Leadership Forum is the premier marketplace meeting for the commercial property/casualty industry's top-tier broker executives and their carrier partners. ILF serves as the platform for relationship-building, business strategy, market intelligence and thought leadership.About Exdion:Exdion Solutions is a technology focused transformation company that is rapidly changing the way Insurance brokers and agencies conduct their business. With a rich experience of over 15 years, Exdion leverages its in-depth knowledge in the Property and Casualty domain to offer sophisticated Insurtech solutions across the entire Policy Life cycle. Our data scientists and subject matter experts have developed and deployed AI/ML based Intelligent BOTs and automation tools for policy checking, quote evaluation, policy review and more. Exdion has enabled many agencies, small and large, to automate their manual policy services processes and sustain their profitability and competitiveness.About The Council:The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers (The Council/CIAB) is the leading association for the top regional, national and international commercial insurance and employee benefits intermediaries worldwide. CIAB member firms annually place 85 percent of all U.S. commercial property/casualty insurance premiums and administer billions of dollars in employee benefits accounts. The Council also publishes the award-winning industry publication, Leader’s Edge. Founded in 1913, The Council is based in Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.ciab.com



