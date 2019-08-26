PEMF Therapy Delivers Noninvasive Pain Relief at Dr. Brian Petrie Chiropractic Inc.

Dr. Brian Petrie Chiropractic Inc. introduces PEMF therapy, a noninvasive drug-free treatment for painful conditions, at Raynham clinic.

RAYNHAM, MA, US, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Brian Petrie, the Clinical Director at Dr. Brian Petrie Chiropractic Inc, is excited to offer Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy to the community. PEMF, performed in a short office visit, provides targeted treatment that helps reduce pain and stimulates the body’s ability to heal without any side effects.

PEMF therapy helps regenerate damaged cells by stimulating them with a targeted dose of electromagnetic energy – essentially restoring the normal electrical charge and inducing cellular exercise which strengthens the body’s ability to heal itself. The FDA-approved treatment has been utilized by medical professionals throughout the world for decades and is backed by research that proves its efficacy.

“We see many patients that have been suffering in chronic pain for years. Some are seeking answers to questions unaddressed through past treatment experiences. Others are referred by their medical doctor or family member after hearing about some of our advanced therapies. By incorporating PEMF into my practices, I can offer fast pain relief while stimulating a healing response in the body,” shared Dr. Petrie.

In recent years, the opioid epidemic has highlighted the need for changes in the way the medical community manages painful conditions. PEMF therapy is considered an avenue to curb the use of painkillers by addressing the cause of pain, rather than the symptom.

Dr. Petrie said, “Our number one goal is to help our patients lead functional lives. Lives that allow them to hike with their dogs, play with their kids, and engage in the physical activities that make them happy. With PEMF therapy, we can do that faster, and without the use of drugs.”

Dr. Petrie offers PEMF therapy out of his Raynham office. Interested parties can ask about our introductory offer by calling (508)821-4049 or emailing brianpetriechiropractic@gmail.com.

About Dr. Brian Petrie Chiropractic Care

Dr. Brian Petrie has helped relieve pain in Massachusetts for over 25 years. As the Clinical Director for Dr. Brian Petrie Chiropractic Inc, he provides high-tech and highly effective treatments to the Raynham community and throughout southeastern MA. The office offers treatment for back, knee, and neck pain, and utilizes traditional methods like chiropractic adjustments and the Graston Technique in conjunction with the latest advancements in low level laser, Live O2 oxygen therapy, laser, oxygen, and PEMF therapies. Find relief at www.drbrianpetrie.com.

###



