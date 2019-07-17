Dr. Brian Petrie Chiropractic Inc Announces Participation in VA Insurance Program (TriWest) For All Veterans

This Expansion Will Now Allow Veterans To Receive The Proper Chiropractic Care They Need

RAYNHAM, MA, US, July 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Brian Petrie Chiropractic Inc., Announces Participation In The Veterans Administration Insurance Program "TriWest".

Dr. Brian Petrie announced today that Dr. Brian Petrie Chiropractic Inc, a clinic that offers comprehensive chiropractic care, state-of-the-art treatment with cutting-edge technology, is now part of the Veteran Health Insurance TriWest—opening the door to thousands of local veterans in need of chiropractic care.

With military members frequently suffering from lower back pain, this expansion will allow our nation’s heroes to receive the care they need and improve their health.

“Our military men, women and veterans put their lives on the line every day. Ensuring they have proper chiropractic care is the least we can do. We are proud to be looking out for those who have always looked out for us,” Dr. Petrie said.

Using chiropractic care and new cutting-edge technologies, we are able to offer various treatment options to relieve pain and help our veterans get back an active lifestyle.

Dr. Petrie graduated Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1993 and has been in private practices for over 25 years. He suffered a significant low back injury in his youth and a disc herniation and pinched nerve later in life. As painful and debilitating as this injury was, he was determined to find more effective treatment approaches, not only to reduce his pain and impairment, but to effectively strengthen and protect his back. It is this knowledge and experience he uses every day in practice.

Any veteran seeking care only needs a referral from their VA doctor. For questions, more information on the care we provide or to make an appointment, call our office 508-821-4049.



