Cannabis Companies in Nevada Making News-(OTC: $GOHE), (OTCQX: $TRTC), (OTC: $NCNNF), (OTC: $TGIFF)

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabis Companies in Nevada Making News-(OTC: $GOHE), (OTCQX: $TRTC), (TSXV: $NRTH.V) (OTC: $NCNNF), (CSE: $TGIF.C) (OTC: $TGIFF)Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a snapshot focusing on the recent developments occurring in the Nevada cannabis market as it matures and expands.Read the full article on Investorideas.comGlobal Payout Inc. (OTC: GOHE), through its Nevada based subsidiary MTrac Tech Corporation, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry, recently announced that the company has retained one of the nation’s leading government affairs organizations, Strategies 360, to further the platform’s legislative push to be recognized as the most innovative and seamless SaaS (Software as a Service) solution to facilitate cashless, compliant, and secure payments for the legalized cannabis industry.Headquartered in Seattle, WA, S360 represents a broad range of sectors with an expanding footprint in 12 western states and DC. The S360 team is comprised of some of the brightest, forward-thinking former executives from various industries, such as technology, finance and energy, in addition to former state public office holders.One of the primary goals of the MTrac platform has been to assist governments in their efforts to both regulate the cannabis industry and solve the issues associated with cash heavy transactions and a lack of available banking resources. Some states have recently been exploring closed-loop systems to implement statewide regulatory oversight of legal cannabis operations. For example, the state of Arizona has opened a “Fintech” sandbox, allowing various closed-loop systems into the Arizona market on a limited basis to see how well they operate. Nevada will very shortly, be opening a Request for Proposal to find a closed-loop, blockchain platform that will allow their cannabis industry to accept digital payments. It is the opinion of management that the MTrac system is the most seamless version of this payment platform available and offers the added benefit of having a large and growing customer base to provide proof of concept, similar to the recent state-wide launch in Louisiana.“The agreement with S360 could not have been timelier in terms of presenting our solution to the western region, to showcase the features and functionality of the platform’s closed-loop eWallet accounts for the states’ lawmakers.” said Mr. Jason LeBlanc, Chief Compliance Officer of MTrac. “We are extremely excited to be working with such a dynamic and results-driven government affairs team. The opportunity to present our platform at the highest levels of state regulators and legislators is an objective that our legal and compliance teams have been working toward for the last several months, and the partnership with S360 is now making this opportunity a reality.”Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC), a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell 100% of the assets of its Blüm Reno dispensary, located at 1085 S Virginia St. Suite A, Reno, NV 89502, including the building where the dispensary is located, for a purchase price of $15,000,000.Terra Tech’s Blüm Reno dispensary has been operational since January 2017 and provides cannabis products to the local medical and adult-use markets, including the Company’s proprietary IVXX™ brand of premium medical cannabis, flowers, shatters, waxes and oils, among other high-quality cannabis products from a range of reputable providers of superior grade medical cannabis.The Nevada market is also starting to attract more Canadian companies such as 48North Cannabis Corp. (TSXV: NRTH) (OTC: NCNNF), hoping to enter into the Nevada market soon, as the company recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rare Industries, Inc., also known as Quill, a vape technology brand.1933 Industries Inc. (CSE: TGIF) (OTC: TGIFF), a vertically integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, recently commenced the transfer of cannabis plants to its new cultivation facility in Las Vegas following an extensive period of systems-wide testing."This is a brand new facility and we worked around the clock to ensure that all systems were operational before transferring our plants,'' commented Mr. Tim Spencer, Director of Cultivation. The new facility allows the Company to cultivate five times the amount of cannabis flower that was previously produced to meet the high demand for its branded flower and concentrate products under the Alternative Medicine Association (AMA) line, which are sold in licensed dispensaries in Nevada. AMA also produces well-known brands such as Gotti's Gold, Kurupt's Moonrocks, and Denver Dab Co. under licensing agreements.As the Nevada market expands in population and as more cannabis related infrastructure develops we can expect it to become a rival, if not overbearing market in comparison to the already massive California market. State tax and regulation changes could also play an important role moving forward as federal legalization remains out of reach in the US.For investors following cannabis stocks, Investor Ideas has created a stock directory of publicly traded CSE, TSX, TSXV, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE, ASX Marijuana/Hemp StocksAbout Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing IdeasFollow us on Cannabis Social MediaDownload our Mobile App for iPhone and AndroidDisclaimer/DisclosureOur site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. 