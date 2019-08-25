DejaOffice PC CRM App adds Multi-User Team Functionality to Low Cost On-Premise Contact Manager

DejaOffice PC CRM - Keep your data securely out of the cloud even while you fly!

Small Teams can easily share contacts and maintain individual calendars on PC, Android and iPhone with DejaOffice PC CRM priced at $40 per user one-time cost

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink Software has added Multi-User Capability to DejaOffice PC CRM Pro (DPCP) product. This 2019 Contact manager features the ability for multiple users to share a single data file located in the office. DejaOffice is a traditional PC based CRM, and stands as the only recent CRM offering that rejects the cloud-only model and monthly service plans. You buy DejaOffice with a one-time license fee, and the database sits securely in your office. This gives unparalleled speed and maintenance. DejaOffice features sync via USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and DejaCloud to Android and iOS phones and tablets.

“With a shared database, a team of five sales people can be easily managed and dispatched from your office,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO at DejaOffice. “Anyone in your office can schedule appointments, assign tasks and manage contacts with lighting speed on your office network. Any changes will sync Real-time to the sales people’s mobile phones while they are handling customers. All the notes they make on their phone, follow ups, appointments and tasks will sync back to the office. With DejaOffice you can escape the high monthly prices of Saas CRM offers. DejaOffice offers a return to the simplicity of PC based software where the license you buy is one-time and perpetual.”

DejaOffice is the only CRM that features offline mode on Android, iPhone and PC Windows platforms. DejaOffice uses a local data store on all platforms. This allows it to have encrypted databases, security and privacy in a way that is impossible for cloud-based solutions. On the PC, DejaOffice data files are a standard format so custom modules and add-ons can be created for automated tasks. An Outlook CRM Add-In version is also available.

DejaOffice PC CRM Pro sells as a 5-user license for $199.95, or $40 per user one-time price. Each user can have a unique login and can password their login. Contacts, Calendar, Tasks and Notes can be assigned to a user or unassigned and visible to everyone. Any user can see their own Calendar, or can view all Calendars. Private records are handled. When a Contact or Event is private, only the logged in user will see it. It is still synchronized to their Phone but not to anyone else’s device.

DejaOffice is sold with the option of a RunStart setup with data transfer for $49, and Premium Support for $129. Both services allow a tech to log in your computer and set things up exactly as you need. DejaOffice PC CRM is easy to install and very fast. A typical setup and import of 5000 contacts and five-user calendar can be done in less than an hour.

DejaOffice and CompanionLink have an Affiliate Program that offers 20% of product sales to bloggers and resellers that promote the product. To apply, fill out the Affiliate form link found on our website footer. In past years CompanionLink has paid out as much as $40k in Affiliate marketing payments.

About DejaOffice

DejaOffice is created by CompanionLink® Software, Inc. a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones. CompanionLink has released DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink also white-labels their software, supporting branded PC and Mobile Apps that synchronize Calendar, Contacts, and Tasks from Outlook to Web. Founded in 1987 CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

CompanionLink, DejaOffice and DejaCloud are registered trademarks of CompanionLink Software, Inc. Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners



DejaOffice PC CRM - Product tour - Personal and Small Business CRM that runs securely in your Office



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.