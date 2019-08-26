Reuben's Brews commemorates 7th Anniversary at three Ballard locations in Seattle

Award-winning Seattle craft brewery holds area celebrations all day long on September 7

SEATTLE, WA, USA, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reuben’s Brews is turning seven and will be celebrating the occasion with an anniversary beer release and a party at three of their Ballard locations on Saturday, September 7th. Festivities will feature both brand-new and classic Reuben’s Brews beers on tap, tasty food, live music, giveaways, and more. Cans of “Then and Now 7th Anniversary IPA” will available at The Taproom starting at 11am, and feature a unique label revealing Reuben’s Brews’ design refresh.In addition to all-day events at its Taproom (5010 14th Ave NW) and Brewtap (800 NW 46th St.), Reuben’s Brews will be hosting a pop-up event at its pilot brewery and original taproom (1406 NW 53rd St.), which has been closed to the public since 2015. Featuring a throwback vibe to when the doors first opened back in 2012, this location will have the five beers it opened with on tap: American Brown, American Rye, Robust Porter, Nitro Dry Stout and Roggenbier. Visitors can also try this year’s anniversary brew on draft.Beer enthusiasts are encouraged to stop by all locations and try the beers, plus pick up some very special swag:Taproom: The first 100 visitors will receive a free commemorative glass.Brewtap: Free limited edition commemorative poster.Pilot Brewery: “Take your pint” giveaway. Buy a pint and take the glass home for free!What: Reuben’s Brews 7th Anniversary PartyWhen: Saturday, September 7thLocations and Times:The Taproom; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.The BrewTap; noon - 10 p.m. The Original Location ; noon - 6 p.m.# # #



