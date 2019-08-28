GIRL FROM RUE SERPENTE

Since 1960 Harper Lee's Beloved Classic "To Kill a Mockingbird" was a best-seller, a Pulitzer prize novel in 1961 and Oscar winner for Gregory Peck in 1962.

After the Bible, "To Kill a Mocking Bird" is 2nd most listed book in "making a difference," says John Griswald, creator of "Girl From Rue Serpente Goodwill Citizen Award" for "spiritual awareness."” — Stan Zipperman

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is most fascinating about Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" novel is that it ranks second to the "Bible" as the book "making a difference in the reader's life!"

According to John Griswald, the author of "Girl From Rue Serpente" the romantic thriller about love and war in Paris during World War II, "Harper Lee is truly one of the most significant authors in American literature. It should be noted that the cultural and social issues she addressed in "To Kill a Mockingbird" in the early sixties are as valid today in modern society as they were anytime in American history as a nation. Her words are viewed as among the most trusted in the English language by readers which puts her right up there with the "Bible" itself."

A beloved novel for generations of readers, Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" became an instant best-seller in 1960, immediately after its publication. The civil and human rights and coming-of-age novel has been a continuous best-seller ever since, selling over 30 million books world-wide to date and earning a Pulitzer prize in 1961, three Academy Awards in 1962 as a major motion picture, starring Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch. He plays a Southern attorney addressing civil, social and political rights issues to the courtroom in the sleepy fictional town of Maycomb, Alabama in the deep South as he defends a black man accused of the rape of a local white woman.

Protagonist "Scout" Finch, the narrator of the story, is portrayed as a young girl from six years old to nine in "To Kill a Mockingbird" at the time the novel takes place during the Great Depression in America.

In the motion picture world of Hollywood, "To Kill a Mockingbird" received three Academy Awards for Oscars in 1962 for Best Actor which went to Gregory Peck, Best Adapted Screenplay for Horton Foote and Best Art Direction was honored.

In addition, the novel by Harper Lee, who passed away in 2016, at 89 years, receives the post-humorous

award for "spiritual awareness" in her writings. John Griswald created the "Girl From Rue Serpente Goodwill Citizen Award for "worthy citizens helping to establish goodwill among all citizens." Earlier this year, Griswald, novelist of "Girl From Rue Serpente," named "Despacito" singers Luiz Fonsi and Daddy Yankee for the award. Both were participants on YouTube's No. 1 most viewed music video of all time. Amazon's Jeff Bezos was later named "Girl From Rue Serpente Goodwill Citizen Award" for his "spiritual awareness" at Amazon, America's second biggest employer.

Late last year, "To Kill a Mockingbird" opened on Broadway in New York to rave reviews, starring Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch on stage. And a new play was written by Aaron Sorkin for this historic event in theatrical history. To date, along with the prestige of the press coverage, it has become the top-grossing American play in Broadway history. If the coming Tony Awards next year meet their standards of expectations along with the buzz for the play, Harper Lee will become a "triple treat author" --- meeting the requirements of being a best-selling author, an Academy Award author and a Tony Award author. Not many have achieved this historical goal. "West Side Story," loosely based on William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," met this achievement almost 60 years ago and is now heading back to Broadway next year, with ticket sales already being bought in anticipation.

For more information on the romantic thriller "Girl from Rue Serpente" by novelist John Griswald, one should contact Amazon.com www.amazon.com to order your copy or go to www.girlfromrueserpente.com. for more details about the book.

For more information on "Girl From Rue Serpente" book cover design by Brazilian artist Ricardo Movits, please go to www.artcollectorswebsite.com.

Girl From Rue Serpente



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.