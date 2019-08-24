Nurture Yoga Barre, the first studio of its kind in Middleburg Heights, Grand Opening, September 7, 8am

Studio Photo 1 Studio Photo 2

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES , August 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nurture Yoga Barre , the first studio of its kind in Middleburg Hts, will celebrate its Grand Opening with the community on Saturday, September 7th.The studio, located behind the Surgery Center on Bagley Rd in Suite 107, offers a variety of yoga and barre fitness classes in a comfortable, open space with beautiful serene views of trees, morning sunrises, and evening stars.Nurture Yoga Barre has classes for everyone of every ability or experience from beginner to advanced. From Slow Flow to Power Flow, Beginners Yoga to Barre Fusion, Mommy & Me to Family Yoga, there are many opportunities for all to enjoy and experience the many benefits of a regular yoga practice.The studio offers a full weekly schedule of classes, Sunday through Saturday, to improve Posture, Flexibility, Strength, Tone and Energy Flow. In addition to the 45+ classes, Nurture Yoga Barre will offer special events and workshops to support a journey of health and healing for body, mind and soul!“I want to share yoga with the community, to nurture, inspire, and empower all to live their best life, inside and out. I believe in the importance of having a sense of belonging, being connected to one another - whether on the mat or off of it - and deeply rooted in community.” said Susan Tomcany, owner of Nurture Yoga Barre.The studio will offer Yoga Teacher Training in 2020, and has an internship program, which includes a scholarship to attend the training. Interested candidates can email Susan (suetomcany@nurtureyogabarre.com) for more information.The team of Nurturers at the studio includes 14+ instructors with different backgrounds and levels of training and experience, to offer a variety of styles and classes. “We love to give back to the community through free offerings and service projects.” says one of the instructors. “We would love for you to join us!”Nurture Yoga Barre opened its doors for classes on Saturday August 17th. Since then, the studio has held yoga and barre fitness classes daily, for 50+ new clients, both male and female, including 3 Mommy & Me mothers and their babies.The Grand Opening will include free yoga classes for all starting at 8:30 am. In addition, there will be door prizes and give-aways for those who have attended classes prior to the September 7th Grand Opening. Try your first class for free by signing up @nurtureyogabarre.com, or if you prefer, you can drop by the studio for a tour and register at the reception desk. Namaste.



