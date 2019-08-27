New Karbon 700 From Logic Supply Is Built For High-Performance Edge Computing In Any Environment

Resistant to extreme temperatures, contaminants, and shock or vibration, Karbon 700 is intended for industrial, in-vehicle, railway or remote applications.

Karbon 700 is able to leverage impressive computing power, installation flexibility and a suite of onboard and optional features to help power innovation wherever it's happening.” — Maxx Garrison, Logic Supply Product Manager

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global industrial and IoT computer hardware manufacturer, Logic Supply (www.logicsupply.com) has unveiled the Karbon 700 high-performance rugged computer. Designed for reliability in challenging environments, Karbon 700 is intended for use as a data logger, NVR or edge device in heavy industrial, in-vehicle or remote installations in the manufacturing, physical security and energy management industries.

"The Edge continues to expand further out from the data center, placing increasingly challenging environmental demands on hardware," says Murat Erdogan, Logic Supply VP of Products. "Engineers and Project Managers creating solutions that require both significant computing power and extreme durability are frequently faced with tough decisions in trying to balance cost, features, performance, and reliability. We created Karbon 700 to address these challenges and bring tremendous power to the edge, without sacrificing features or durability."

To help ensure reliability in extreme conditions, Karbon 700 has been tested to MIL-STD-810G standards to resist damage from prolonged vibration and shock up to 50G. The system also meets automotive power immunity according to the requirements of E-mark (UNECE Reg. 10), and EN50155 rolling stock standards, features an operating temperature range of -40°~70°C, and includes a user-configurable intelligent automotive power management system with remote power monitoring capabilities. The system's voltage input has a range of 9~48 VDC and a suite of power protections including transient voltage suppression, over, under, and reverse-voltage and over-current protection. All other I/O is ESD-rated to 15kV, making the system compatible with medical 60601-1 4th edition standards. Karbon 700's onboard user-programmable Micro Control Unit (MCU) provides additional functionality and power management flexibility.

Karbon 700 can be configured with a range of 9th generation Intel® processors, including Core i7 or Xeon CPUs. Optional discrete GPU capabilities provide advanced graphics processing, while integrated CAN bus and customizable DIO give the system a range of interface and control capabilities. The system supports up to 6 PoE ports, while wireless connectivity is available via Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, CAT M1 or 4G LTE. Additional expansion, VPU capabilities via Intel Movidius, or optional I/O can be added using Logic Supply's proprietary ModBay™, which enables flexible expandability to meet specific application requirements.

"No two IoT deployments are the same. ModBay gives us the ability to adapt Karbon 700 to any application," says Maxx Garrison, Logic Supply Product Manager in charge of the company's Rugged product line. "We developed this technology to give us the flexibility to design solutions to both current, and future client challenges. By combining ModBay with our own motherboard design, Karbon 700 is able to leverage impressive computing power, installation flexibility and a suite of onboard and optional features to help power innovation wherever it's happening."

Two models of Karbon 700 are available. The standard model K700-SE, and the K700-X2, which adds dual PCIe slots and support for a range of dedicated graphics cards.

In addition to a wide range of hardware configuration options, Karbon 700 can also be customized via Logic Supply's suite of OEM services. The system can be custom branded or pre-installed with client software. If required, additional application specific testing is available, and the company's fulfilment services provide options for drop shipping and white boxing for OEMs and software companies looking to provide a full product solution to their customers.

Full specs, configuration options and pricing, are available by visiting www.logicsupply.com/k700-se/ or www.logicsupply.com/k700-x2/. To discuss customization options, project details, or additional OEM services, contact a Logic Supply Solution Specialist at info@logicsupply.com, or call +1 802 861 1590 in the US or +31 88 5200 700 in the EU.

Karbon 700 will make its public debut at the Global Security Exchange show, September 8-12, where it will be demonstrated running Intelligent Video Analytics Recorder (IVAR™) software from Gorilla Technology. Karbon 700 will also be demonstrated at the Inductive Automation Ignition Community Conference, September 17-19.



