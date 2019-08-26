Powerful Technology for Cybersecurity to be Showcased by Ace Computers/Ace Technology Partners at AFITC

Ace CEO John Samborski Ace Computers Custom Technology

Ace Computers and Ace Technology Partners, two of the top cybersecurity companies in the U.S., will be exhibiting powerful cyber technology at AFITC 2019.

This event is another opportunity to touch base with current clients and astound visitors with our powerful cybersecurity technology and expertise.” — Ace CEO John Samborski

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Computers and Ace Technology Partners, two of the top cybersecurity technology providers in the U.S., will be exhibiting powerful cyber technology, such as a 7-Bay Mini Tower Forensic Workstation and an AMD Threadripper Tower, at the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Conference (AFITC) 2019 in Montgomery, Ala. Aug. 26 – 28. Ace Computers will be at Booth 146 and Ace Technology Partners will be at Booth 340.

Ace Computers and Ace Technology Partners are top U.S. cybersecurity computer hardware providers. The companies have long-term relationships with the USAF, U.S. State Dept., SEC, IRS, FBI, Customs, state and local governments, N.Y. State Troopers, and HIDT (High Intensity Drug Trafficking) grant agencies among others.

This premier Air Force cybersecurity event draws Air Force IT experts, prominent IT academics and the top cybersecurity organizations in the U.S. Nearly 4,000 attendees, speakers, and exhibitors participated in AFITC 2018. The 2019 theme is “Cyberpower: Critical to Multi-Domain Operations”.

Featured in multiple publications including Cybersecurity Magazine, ChannelPro, and Chicago’s Daily Herald as an expert in the design and development of cybersecurity technology, Ace Computers/Ace Technology Partners CEO John Samborski said, “The U.S. military has been trusting us with their most mission-critical cybersecurity technology for more than 35 years. This event is another opportunity to touch base with current clients and astound visitors with our powerful cybersecurity technology and expertise.”

AFITC offers a full slate of events and activities, with three days of speakers, expanded education/training opportunities and an exhibitor-driven tradeshow that addresses proactive means for better defending America from cyber attacks and advanced persistent threats.

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1983, Ace Computers/Ace Technology Partners are among the most established and respected custom technology builders in the world. The companies are Woman-Owned Small Business manufacturers and resellers for the public sector as well as the commercial sector with a stellar record of outstanding customer service, engineering expertise and on-time delivery. Ace Computers is a multi-year CES Award winner and HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award finalist. Contracts include NETCENTS 2, CCS-2, SEWP V and GSA. Additional locations include: Arizona, New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Colorado and Minnesota. To contact Ace Computers, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900 or visit www.acecomputers.com and www.acetechpartners.com.



