The Green Thumb Awards, presented by the Direct Gardening Association, recognize outstanding new garden products available directly to consumers via mail order or online.

The Green Thumb Awards recognize outstanding new garden products available directly to consumers via mail order or online.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New plants and garden product entries are now being accepted for the 2020 Green Thumb Awards presented by the Direct Gardening Association. Three categories of new gardening products are eligible for entry into the awards competition: Ornamental Plants, Garden Products and Accessories, and Edible Plants.

The Green Thumb Awards recognize outstanding new garden products available directly to consumers via mail order or online. Winners of the 2020 Green Thumb Awards will be chosen by an independent panel of garden writers and editors. The judging criteria includes product uniqueness, technological innovation, ability to solve a gardening problem or provide a gardening opportunity, and potential appeal to gardeners.

“Any company can enter its plants or products into the 2020 Green Thumb Awards competition,” said Matt Bollinger, President of the Direct Gardening Association. “We encourage entries from DGA member companies and non-members alike, because we want the 2020 Green Thumb Award winners to reflect the very best of the new products available throughout the garden industry.”

For 2019, a total of six products won Green Thumb Awards. Two ornamental plants, two garden products and two edible plants were honored with a Green Thumb Award. Winning the award can be a boost to a product’s sales and visibility, because the Green Thumb Award logo can be used in the sales and marketing of award-winning plants and products. To read about the 2019 Green Thumb Award winners, visit https://homegardenandhomestead.com/new-plants-garden-products-win-2019-green-thumb-awards/

The Green Thumb Awards are sponsored by the Direct Gardening Association (DGA), a nonprofit association of companies that sell garden products directly to consumers via catalogs and websites. Founded in 1934, the organization meets twice annually to discuss and implement ways to make mailorder and online shopping for garden products the best choice for consumers. Through its meetings, the DGA helps build strength, synergy and success for the gardening industry.

For additional information and a link to the entry form, visit the 2020 Green Thumb Awards program page on the DGA's website. The deadline for entries is September 17, 2019.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.