Expert Industrial Packaging Supplier Announces Partnership with 3M

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., August 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging, a leading supplier of strapping, stretch wrap and more, just announced a key partnership with 3M for distributing products such as tape, abrasives and safety equipment throughout the U.S.

B2B Industrial Packaging’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing Pat Yonkus said, “As we’ve grown, great brands like 3M have become available to us. We are tremendously excited to partner with 3M and offer their premium products. This will strengthen our presence in core verticals, such as steel service centers.”

Primary product categories include tape, such as carton sealing tape; finishing and polishing abrasives; and safety equipment such as goggles, gloves and harnesses.

“3M has huge market share and they have that for a reason,” Yonkus said. “They have top-of-the-line products that align nicely with the needs of our clients and the sectors we want to expand.”

3M has a robust line of tape that can be incentivized with nicely priced tape equipment. This 3M unique bundle of tape and equipment is one of the advantages that B2B Industrial Packaging offers.

3M applies science collaboratively to develop and produce useful, innovative, high quality products. With $33 billion in 2018 sales and 93,000 employees, 3M distributes their solutions all over the world. They produce a variety of products, including adhesives, abrasives, laminates, passive fire protection, personal protective equipment, window films, paint protection films, dental and orthodontic products, electrical and electronic connecting and insulating materials, medical products and car care products,. The company ranked 97 in the 2018 Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. companies.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Salinas and Oakland, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



