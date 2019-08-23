Las Vegas Doctors have special VIP access to worlds largest conference on Aging this October 3-6th at Westgate Resort

Limited number of VIP tickets will be made available for Doctors, Chiropractors, and Regenerative medical clinics to attend this prestigious event on Aging

One of the most comprehensive conferences on the subject of anti-aging, with a most impressive list of Speakers"” — Ron Klass Past president A4M

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, August 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Las Vegas has been selected to hold the 4th Annual World Conference on Age Reversal and Super Life Extension called RAADfest.The finest longevity scientists, doctors and thought leaders will present to attendees from over 20 countries and throughout the US at RAADfest, the largest and most prestigious conference on age-reversal in Las Vegas October 3 -6.A4M past president Ron Klass called RAADfest “one of the most comprehensive on the subject of anti-aging , with a most impressive list of speakers.”Attendees will learn about cutting edge gene therapy from one of the world’s foremost telomere scientists, Dr. Bill Andrews.One of the country’s leading experts on anti-aging and nutritional supplementation, Life Extension Magazine Publisher, Bill Faloon, will share advanced research being done on effectively removing damaging senolytic cells (zombie cells), the health benefits this brings, and how practitioners can apply these therapies in their own practice.RAADfest includes the largest product and services expo of its kind, RAADcity, where the latest solutions will be on on display with free demonstrations, product samples and seminars representing the largest showing of anti-aging products in Las Vegas history.Limited exhibit space is still available for the most progressive Las Vegas health and wellness companies to showcase their products and services to the biggest audience of dedicated longevity practitioners and consumers in North America. Contact RAADcity Director, Jean Weidmann @ 480-250-1799 for details.Local doctors, chiropractors, and other medical professional that attend will attain a clear competitive advantage by gaining advanced information and solutions. But only 25 all-access VIP tickets will be made available to licensed Las Vegas medical professionals to attend RAADfest at savings of at least $300. Please call 480-345-6554 or email info@raadfest.com for details.Presented by the non-profit Coalition for Radical Life Extension, RAADfest is hosted by its dynamic founders, James Strole and Bernadeane, who are thought-leaders on ageless lifestyle and immortality mindset and Co-Directors of People Unlimited.Visit www.RAADfest.com to see the schedule of 30 presenters and the vital longevity topics they will cover.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.