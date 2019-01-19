Give your Company an important competitive advantage in the Health and Wellness Industry

Marketing Directors, Brand Managers, and Agency Creative Directors, have a powerful way to showcase Health and Wellness Products to a select group of Consumers.

It is quite rare to have such an opportunity to showcase advanced technology products to such a knowledgeable, sophisticated consumer base all in one place for 4 short days.” — Bill Faloon, Publisher, Life Extension Magazine

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looking for a Competitive edge in selling to the Health and Wellness industry ?Sharp industry leaders look to RAADfest 2019 to peek into the future of the Anti-aging product revolution.RAADfest 2019 is the largest, most prestigious conference on reverse aging and super life extension on the planet.Thousands of America’s most sophisticated health and wellness consumers will meet in Las Vegas October 3-6, 2019 to listen to the countries foremost scientists share their research findings on the latest products and services promising to deliver the Fountain of Youth to today's very sophisticated Wellness Consumers.At RAADfest they will learn, network, share valuable information on the latest products and services being offered to effectively slow aging and extend their lives. Serious, sophisticated consumers committed to spending thousands of dollars annually in this most lucrative product category.Almost every nutrient known to be beneficial to man will be represented at RAADfest 2019.With RAADfest heading into its 4th year; A solid attendee base has been established that allows you to peek into the future of anti-aging and learn from these extraordinary people in attendance....those elusive early adopters so critical to a Companies success in the product life cycle. See just how much money these motivated individuals are willing to spend to stay healthy and youthful in their 50’s, 60’s and even their 80’s.Ask yourself, Why spend $10,000 on a 24 person focus group when you or your clients company can actually meet, query, product test, sell new product, secretly observe and even video thousands of some of the most sophisticated consumers on anti-aging products in America choose their health products and wellness services.Imagine shooting a TV commercial or a product video with this opening line…” Your company here at the world’s largest most prestigious conference on anti-aging showcasing our latest product to make you look and feel young again”…..We are testing our latest most advanced scientifically proven product to some of the most sophisticated consumers in America. Let’s see what they have to say about this .….”RAADfest will set the stage for you. All you need is your sharpest marketing and creative people to attend. Your client showcases their latest products; You can even have your companies science team speak on the RAADcity Stage presenting scientific research supporting your unique product advantages for peer review.A nice financial benefit to exhibiting... RAADfest allows product sales to the thousands in attendance. A special group of highly respected product innovators from all over the world.National one-of-a kind conventions like RAADfest 2019 are a great way to bring together the best scientific minds to share valuable information on product innovation. A great opportunity to inexpensively test the latest product developments, to get a real feel for how your target audience will respond to your advertising message and your unique product benefits.Your client can exhibit, price test and sell product. Or, they can sponsor a specialty category, speak, shoot commercials, product quality test, conduct consumer research and whatever other creative suggestions you share with us is open for discussion. You are only limited by your Creativity.RAADfest is all about scientific breakthroughs in anti-aging and healthy life extension. If your client’s product is that relevant then we want to share it with our motivated attendees and will price our sponsorships very reasonably to allow you to test the power of attracting this extraordinary loyal audience RAADfest generates. This year to encourage Agency participation, RAADfest will be agency commissionable, making everyone involved a financial participant in this amazing one-of kind event.As Life Extension Magazine Publisher William Faloon so elegantly states, “ it is quite rare to have such an opportunity to showcase advanced technology products to such a knowledgeable, sophisticated consumer base all in one place for 4 short days. It is like having a miniature scale product launch without all the cost and risk associated with an actual launch". RAADfest is a unique target rich audience with deep pockets and a thorough knowledge of anti-aging health and wellness products.RAADfest welcomes all products and services in the Health and Wellness field.To learn more about RAADfest 2019 please visit our dedicated website @ www.RAADfest.com or contact Vincent Stona @ 727-726-4746';[



