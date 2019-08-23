Made For Success Publishing’s The Success Lie By Janelle Bruland Makes Amazon #1 Bestseller List

Results Come After Marketing Blitz by Made for Success Publishing

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made for Success Publishing is proud to announce that The Success Lie: 5 Simple Truths to Overcome Overwhelm and Achieve Peace of Mind by Janelle Bruland has made the #1 best seller status on Amazon. Made for Success Publishing launched a specialized campaign for The Success Lie. The book launch campaign initiated by Made for Success Publishing emailed 140,000 individuals who have expressed interest in business books. The results for The Success Lie were staggering. In the first seven days of the campaign, 1,245 units of the e-book were sold and the book hit the coveted #1 Amazon bestseller category. The book reached number four on the Personal Success category just behind Steven Covey’s legendary, The 7 Habits of Highly Successful People and Tim Ferris’ Tribe of Mentors.

At a time when more and more publishers are eliminating marketing for authors, particularly new authors like Bruland, Made for Success Publishing is doubling down in its marketing and promotion of its books and authors. The results as seen for The Success Lie have been astounding. The marketing campaigns that Made for Success Publishing launches are targeted and strategic that bring bestselling results for its authors. Even now since the marketing campaign concluded, The Success Lie continues to see residual sales and continues to rank high on Amazon. It has also reached #14 bestseller list on iTunes in the Self Improvement category.

“We are extremely proud that our marketing campaign for The Success Lie led to it becoming an Amazon bestseller, and wish to congratulate Janelle Bruland” said Bryan Heathman, CEO of Made for Success Publishing. “The marketing campaign was designed to reach targeted readers of books like The Success Lie and I believe the results speak for themselves. The ranking and sales of The Success Lie speaks to creative approach created by Heathman and published in his book “#1 Best Seller – Book Marketing Reinvented”.”

The Success Lie is a motivational book that touches on all areas of a successful and well-rounded life. The book contains resources on ways to reduce stress, enjoy life, and achieve high levels of success. Full of candor, compassion, and plenty of tough love, the text combines personal details with examples to create its broad framework for living a fulfilling life. It touches on everything from physical health to work/life balance, from dealing with stress to scheduling and prioritizing in a way that’s not overwhelming. Every chapter includes personal anecdotes showing how Bruland handled its topical issues and referencing others whom she learned from through books, seminars, or personal interactions. Author Janelle Bruland is an entrepreneur, business leader, and high-performance coach who inspires others to live highly engaged, impactful, and successful lives.

About Made for Success Publishing

Made for Success is a world leader in publishing books with entertaining and powerful insights from a hand-picked roster of millionaires, bestselling authors, actors, CEOs, fighter pilots, athletes and professional speakers. The publisher produces books and audiobooks to help people achieve their dreams through self-improvement.





