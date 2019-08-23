Atrial Fibrillation Market Size Worth 13.58 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 13.5% Infinium Global Research

Atrial Fibrillation Market

The atrial fibrillation market was valued at around USD 5.7 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 13.58 billion by 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinium Global Research offers Global Atrial Fibrillation Market 2019-2015 research report that profiles atrial fibrillation industry players like CardioFocus, AtriCure, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Biotronik, MicroPort Scientific, and Boston Scientific. The atrial fibrillation market was valued at around USD 5.7 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 13.58 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2025.

Rise in Incidences of Obesity, Hypertension, and Diabetes to Propel Growth of Market

The growth of the global atrial fibrillation market is driven by the rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation in a geriatric population. In 2017, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2.7–6.1 million people were suffering from atrial fibrillation in the U.S. Other factors such as poor eating habits, sedentary occupations, and various lifestyle illnesses may surge in cardiac issues, this in turns, driving the atrial fibrillation market. Moreover, the rise in incidences of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes is also fueling the growth of the atrial fibrillation market. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the application of atrial fibrillation devices is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, technological development is seen in the treatment and diagnoses of atrial fibrillation is likely to provide growth opportunities for the atrial fibrillation market in the coming years.

Atrial Fibrillation Market: Segmentation

The report on the global atrial fibrillation market has been broadly segmented into product type, end-users, and application. Based on product type, the market is further bifurcated into access devices, cardiac monitors, EP ablation catheters, EP diagnostic catheters, EP mapping & recording systems, LAA closure, and other products. On the basis of End User, the market is segmented into hospitals, electrophysiology labs and ambulatory surgical center. Based on Application, the global atrial fibrillation industry is divided into surgical, diagnostic and EP ablation.

Europe is Dominating the Global Atrial Fibrillation Market

Geographically, Europe is dominating the global atrial fibrillation market due to the high adoption rate of advanced technologies. Germany has a higher role in the atrial fibrillation market, as various catheter ablation procedures are performed in this region. North America is expected to hold the second position in this market over the forecast period owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructures. Moreover, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are a major contributor in North America Atrial fibrillation market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR in this market throughout the forecast period. This is due to improvement in healthcare infrastructure and a rise in the prevalence of atrial fibrillation in the geriatric population.

Atrial Fibrillation Market: Competitive Analysis

The market players operating in the global atrial fibrillation industry are facing a higher degree of competition owing to the presence of a large number of vendors. The global atrial fibrillation market comprises with the players such as CardioFocus, Inc., AtriCure, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Biotronik, MicroPort Scientific, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson and Other Companies.

