Gazprom Neft starts refuelling planes at Saratov’s new airport

Gazpromneft-Aero, operator of the Gazprom Neft aviation refuelling business, has begun “wing-tip” refuelling operations for scheduled flights at the new Saratov Gagarin Airport in Saratov — the company having secured all necessary licenses and other permits to commence operations. Gazpromneft-Aero’s production capacity means it will be able to undertake regular refuelling operations at Gagarin International Airport in line with IATA international standards.

The new Saratov Gagarin airport has been built in accordance with IATA standards, and can accept modern medium- and long-haul aircraft, meaning opportunities for airlines operating flights to Saratov are now significantly increased. Gagarin Saratov airport is currently serving flights operated by Aeroflot, S7, Pegas Fly, Rusline and UTair, including flights to Moscow, St Petersburg, Sochi, Surgut, and elsewhere. The new airport has capacity for one million passengers a year, with scope to expand to accommodate 2.5 million passengers.

Vladimir Egorov, CEO, Gazpromneft-Aero, commented: “Gagarin Saratov Airport has become the landmark 60th airport in Gazpromneft-Aero’s Russian refuelling network, and the 280th worldwide. We provide our clients — both Russian and international airlines, at all of our airports, regardless of their location — with cohesive, integrated technical support and services, developed in line with domestic and international requirements in fuel storage and aviation refuelling.” Vladimir Egorov CEO, Gazpromneft-Aero