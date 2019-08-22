Wellable Acquires On The Move From WELCOA
“WELCOA’s journey with On the Move began almost five years ago. We wanted to create something that would build community amongst our members and connect them to more meaningful and holistic resources for being well,” said Ryan Picarella, President of WELCOA. “Over the years, On the Move’s whole-person approach has helped thousands of employees live a healthier, happier life. As On the Move has continued to grow, WELCOA recognized that it was time to find it a new home where it could evolve into the solution it has been striving to be. We are ecstatic that Wellable shares our vision and will be leveraging their technical and customization proficiencies to take the platform to new heights.”
Wellable will combine the platforms, leveraging On The Move’s vast content library of holistic well-being articles, videos, and more, to continue to deliver best-in-class employee wellness solutions to organizations across the globe.
“We are looking forward to incorporating key features and continuing the product vision of On The Move. It was important that WELCOA and Wellable had alignment about the future of employee wellness and that On The Move’s new home created the opportunity to further advance the joint mission. We look forward to continuing the work of building healthier and happier workforces,” said Nick Patel, President of Wellable.
On The Move customers will benefit from an expanded content library, more opportunities for customization, a new product design, and wider reporting capabilities.
About WELCOA
WELCOA (the Wellness Council of America) is one of the nation’s most-respected resources for building high-performing, healthy workplaces. With a 30 year history and more than 5,000 corporate members, WELCOA has an impeccable reputation for helping business and health professionals improve employee wellbeing and create healthier organizational cultures. Visit WELCOA online at www.welcoa.org.
About Wellable
Wellable operates next-generation wellness challenges and health content technology platforms and complements these solutions with on-site and virtual services, such as fitness classes, seminars, health coaching, and more. The technology's flexibility allows organizations to customize and configure a program to meet their needs and objectives while providing a rich experience for end users. Wellable works with employers and health plans of all sizes and has active users in more than 23 different countries. Visit Wellable online at www.wellable.co.
Chloe Dinh
Wellable Inc.
+1 617-329-9399
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.