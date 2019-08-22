Wellable Acquires On The Move From WELCOA

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wellable , a leading employee wellness technology and services provider, acquires the On The Move wellness technology platform from the Wellness Council of America ( WELCOA ). Created in 2014, On The Move was designed to address a specific need in employee wellness programming, and since its inception, it has helped hundreds of organizations, representing more than 200,000 individuals, create high-performing, healthy workplaces. On The Move was inspired from market feedback and proprietary research from WELCOA and sought to redefine how organizations help employees thrive.“WELCOA’s journey with On the Move began almost five years ago. We wanted to create something that would build community amongst our members and connect them to more meaningful and holistic resources for being well,” said Ryan Picarella, President of WELCOA. “Over the years, On the Move’s whole-person approach has helped thousands of employees live a healthier, happier life. As On the Move has continued to grow, WELCOA recognized that it was time to find it a new home where it could evolve into the solution it has been striving to be. We are ecstatic that Wellable shares our vision and will be leveraging their technical and customization proficiencies to take the platform to new heights.”Wellable will combine the platforms, leveraging On The Move’s vast content library of holistic well-being articles, videos, and more, to continue to deliver best-in-class employee wellness solutions to organizations across the globe.“We are looking forward to incorporating key features and continuing the product vision of On The Move. It was important that WELCOA and Wellable had alignment about the future of employee wellness and that On The Move’s new home created the opportunity to further advance the joint mission. We look forward to continuing the work of building healthier and happier workforces,” said Nick Patel, President of Wellable.On The Move customers will benefit from an expanded content library, more opportunities for customization, a new product design, and wider reporting capabilities.About WELCOAWELCOA (the Wellness Council of America) is one of the nation’s most-respected resources for building high-performing, healthy workplaces. With a 30 year history and more than 5,000 corporate members, WELCOA has an impeccable reputation for helping business and health professionals improve employee wellbeing and create healthier organizational cultures. Visit WELCOA online at www.welcoa.org About WellableWellable operates next-generation wellness challenges and health content technology platforms and complements these solutions with on-site and virtual services, such as fitness classes, seminars, health coaching, and more. The technology's flexibility allows organizations to customize and configure a program to meet their needs and objectives while providing a rich experience for end users. Wellable works with employers and health plans of all sizes and has active users in more than 23 different countries. Visit Wellable online at www.wellable.co



