Novel Coworking debuts new coworking space in historic Orlando building

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workspace provider Novel Coworking is debuting private offices, office suites, and coworking space at its new Orlando location. The company acquired the historic Angebilt Building at 37 N. Orange Ave. in January and has renovated it into state-of-the-art workspace for one to 100-person companies. Novel Coworking will host a Grand Opening Party that is open to the public on October 10 from 4pm to 7pm; attendees can RSVP here.

“We are excited to support Orlando’s entrepreneurial community with beautiful, affordable space to grow their businesses,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. “We have seen huge demand for flexible, customizable workspace from small to mid-sized businesses, as well as enterprise companies.”

Opened in 1923 as the luxurious Angebilt Hotel, the 11-floor, 100,323-square-foot building was once the tallest in Orlando and has been a local landmark ever since. By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including direct fiber internet and custom-built SmartSuites™ for 10 to 100-person teams, all while keeping rents 30-50% lower than competitors.

Novel Coworking supports companies of all sizes with the flexibility and room to scale up and grow on their terms. With monthly coworking memberships for $129 a month, private offices starting at $550 a month, and office suites as low as $199 per employee a month, Novel Coworking provides small businesses, enterprise firms, and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at an affordable price.

“The Angebilt Building has a storied history within the Orlando community, and we look forward to it once again being a hub for the city’s business and social activity,” said Bennett. “The city’s strong growth in recent years makes it the perfect place for Novel Coworking to serve the diverse mix of entrepreneurs and business owners.”

About Novel Coworking

Novel Coworking provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking members have access to more than 2.8 million square feet of workspace in 34 locations including Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, San Jose, Savannah, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit novelcoworking.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.