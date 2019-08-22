TWTH: Grandparents Raising Children the Old-Fashioned Way

Grandparents and their Grandchildren are invited to join the Way to Happiness Tea Party on August 31st at 4pm in The Way to Happiness Center in Downtown Clearwater, 33 N. Fort Harrison, Clearwater, Florida 33755

'Honor and Help your Parents’ and ‘Love and Help Children’ from the Way to Happiness book by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, guide grandchildren and grandparents in how they can increase their bond...” — Ivan Batalla, manager TWTH Center

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, August 31st, grandparents and their grandchildren are invited to a free tea party at The Way to Happiness Center in downtown Clearwater, themed around the Way to Happiness precepts “Honor and Help Your Parents” and “Love and Help Children”.

Grandfamilies, an organization that serves as a national resource in support of grandparent-run families, reported at www.grandfamilies.org[1], 442,935 children under 18 live in homes where householders are grandparents or other relatives, and some 51,606 do not have parents present. As the issue of grandparents raising their grandchildren has been become prominent in modern times, many organizations, including The Way to Happiness, are helping grandparents cope in their golden years.



Ivan Batalla, manager of The Way to Happiness Center in Clearwater, Florida, says, “The precepts ‘Honor and Help your Parents’ and ‘Love and Help Children’ from the Way to Happiness book by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, guide grandchildren and grandparents in how they can increase their bond and live in harmony.”



Doors to the center located at 33 North Fort Harrison, Clearwater, FL 33755, will open at 3pm for the Grandparents Tea Party and refreshments will be served.



For more information about The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay or to participate in the workshop, please contact The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755 or call: (727) 467 6961.



The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay:

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.

[1] https://www.grandfamilies.org/Portals/0/State%20Fact%20Sheets/Grandfamilies-Fact-Sheet-Florida.pdf



