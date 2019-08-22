The Way to Happiness Workshop Teaches Youth to: “Take Care of the Planet!”

At the August 25th workshop “Grow your own Plant” by The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay at 33 N. Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, Florida, children will plant seeds and decorate their pots.

If we don’t teach our future generation how to safeguard our environment we will end up destroying our planet out of ignorance.” — Ivan Batalla, manager TWTH Center

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 25th, The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay in partnership with the Clearwater Community Volunteer (CCV) Center will hold another “Grow your own plant” workshop to help preserve Tampa Bay’s environment. Children will get potted seeds to take home and gain hands-on experience. The event and all needed supplies are free.

“If we don’t teach our future generation how to safeguard our environment we will end up destroying our planet out of ignorance,” said Ivan Batalla, manager of The Way to Happiness Center in downtown Clearwater. “We follow the principle in the Way to Happiness book where L. Ron Hubbard wrote, ‘Care of the planet begins in one’s own front yard.’”

The workshop provides information on why one should take care of the planet and all kids will get their hands dirty as they pot their own plants. Guests will keep their planted seeds and within days watch the seeds begin to sprout.

Join the workshop on Sunday, August 25th 2019 at 4pm at The Way to Happiness Center at 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755. To find out more call (727) 467-6961.

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay is sponsored by the Church of Scientology as one of its many humanitarian outreach programs and with that is able to broadly reach out to the community.

The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay:

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. It is available in 115 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.