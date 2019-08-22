Charities Sought for Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Charity of the Month

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the CCV center on March 24 2018. Since its opening the center has hosted over 1,500 meetings and events which nearly 11,000 people have attended.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, August 20th, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center announced completed design on its first newsletter. The CCV Center is seeking candidates for a Charity of the Month award based on their work in the Greater Tampa Bay Area. The winners will be promoted in the newsletter.

“Nonprofits seek to address a wide variety of societal ills that many of us may not even know about.” said Michael Soltero, director of the CCV Center. “They are the front line towards the improvement of our communities. This is why we are seeking applicants to the Charity of the Month award; to help make known the good works of those who seek to help others.”

The CCV Center is an extension of the Clearwater Community Volunteers serving all nonprofits and volunteer-based organizations in the Greater Tampa Bay Area. Nonprofits can use the center’s facilities or work with its staff to help facilitate their community outreach activities all at no cost.

Since its opening in March of 2018, the CCV center has worked with over 130 different charities and nonprofits, even helping aspiring charity founders to establish their own nonprofit. It has hosted over 1,500 meetings and events for those nonprofits with nearly 11,000 people entering its doors to create a ripple effect for good.

“We invite any and all charities to visit the CCV center and speak with one of our staff. To accommodate most schedules we keep our doors open from 10am to 10pm for anyone to tour the facilities.” said Soltero.

The CCV center also hosts community events where families can have fun in a safe environment. The newsletter contains a section detailing their upcoming events via Eventbrite.com.

People can sign up to receive the newsletter to find out the Charity of the Month winners, volunteer opportunities and what is going on in their communities by contacting Michael Soltero or the CCV Center directly. Call (727) 316-5309, email ccvdirector@ccvfl.org, or stop in at the center, located at 133 N. Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, Florida 33755.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others. The CCV Center is located at the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.



