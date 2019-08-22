Tampa Bay Women Discuss Their Rights and Freedoms at Women’s Rights Forum in the United for Human Rights Florida Center

Whenever we find someone who truly cares about helping other people, like Ms. Morgan, we make sure to do everything we can to help them in their mission.” — Cristian Vargas, ED of United for Human Rights Flr=

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday August 10th, the United for Human Rights (UHR) Center hosted a gathering of women who voiced their concerns about human rights abuses of women. Featured was Lola Morgan, the Florida chapter president of Black Girls Create, International. She’s also a mentor, a coach, a writer, and a human rights advocate.

Lola spoke to a full-house at the Center about her struggles as an African American woman facing discrimination and how she turned them into successes. She stressed the importance of knowing one’s human rights. She then presented each attendee with a DVD, brochure and booklet detailing what their 30 Human Rights as ratified by the United Nations after World War II.

“Whenever we find someone who truly cares about helping other people, like Ms. Morgan, we make sure to do everything we can to help them in their mission,” said Cristian Vargas, the Executive Director of United for Human Rights Florida. “We work with such people to solve the problems of human rights in the community.”



United for Human Rights Florida, a non-profit human rights educational program with the mission of empowering and uniting the community to fight against human rights abuses, partnered with Ms. Morgan after hearing her story and seeing how effective she is in the community.



The Women’s Rights Forums are held every second Saturday of the month, starting at 2:00pm in the United for Human Rights Center in downtown Clearwater. Everyone is welcome to attend, please RSVP on Eventbrite, call or text 727-265-7479, or email cristian@humanrights.com. You can also visit the Facebook page: @HumanRightsFL. Light refreshments are served and there is no cost to attend,

About United for Human Rights

United for Human Rights (UHR) is an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at local, regional, national and international levels. Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators and groups throughout the world who are actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all Mankind.



The Church of Scientology sponsors the printing educational material of UHR and its youth education program, Youth for Human Rights. Central to Scientology beliefs and tenets is a conviction that all people are endowed with the inalienable rights as set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as ratified by the United Nations in 1948. L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of the Scientology religion inspired the establishment of United for Human Rights with the words: "Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream."



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.