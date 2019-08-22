Fashion designer, TV personality, and author Diane Gilman joins LE&RN Honorary Board

Diane Gilman, LE&RN Ambassador Diane Gilman on set, photo credit: Diane.Gilman Instagram

QVC/HSN “Queen of Jeans” to begin serving as LE&RN Ambassador and advocate for those with lymphedema (LE)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lymphatic Education & Research Network ( LE&RN ) has announced that fashion designer and QVC/HSN television personality Diane Gilman has joined LE&RN’s Honorary Board and has begun serving as a LE&RN Ambassador.After battling and surviving breast cancer, Diane, often called the “Queen of Jeans” by her QVC/HSN fans, was diagnosed with lymphedema (LE), an incurable disease that causes painful, and often debilitating and disfiguring, swelling of body parts. LE affects approximately 10 million Americans and 250 million worldwide, some who are born with the disease (primary LE) and many with secondary LE, often as a result of cancer treatment. Whether primary or secondary, LE is often undiagnosed and undertreated, and research in this area has historically been underfunded.“We are thrilled that Diane has enthusiastically joined LE&RN’s Honorary Board to fight alongside us for better diagnosis and treatment options, increased research funding, and eventually a cure,” said LE&RN President & CEO William Repicci. “Diane has had a remarkable career in which she has used her ability to connect with her audiences to entertain, inform, and inspire. Her book, Good Jeans, talked directly to women about living their best lives.”“I won my battle against cancer,” said Diane, “but I wasn’t prepared for the fight to come – the one with lymphedema. Cancer patients are not given the information they need and getting treatment for LE, even if you live close to the best medical centers in the world as I do, is challenging. I received so much love and support during my year-long cancer treatment, and I am ready to make a difference for those facing the difficult diagnosis of LE.”About LE&RNFounded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (formerly LRF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research, and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.



