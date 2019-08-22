SaaS Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth and Analysis By The Business Research Company

TheBusinessResearchComany.com has added a new report "Software As A Service (SaaS) Global Market Report 2019 " to its research database.

Artificial Intelligence Is Gaining Popularity In The Saas Market. Oracle, A Big Player In Saas Market Uses AI And Machine Learning To Overtake Salesforce In Saas.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global software as a service (saas) market was valued at about $134.44 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $220.21 billion at a CAGR of 13.1% through 2022. The software as a service market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacifc, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for software as a service and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The SaaS market consists of sales of cloud based software services. SaaS is a software solution which can be purchased on a subscription or pay per use basis to use an application for organizational purposes and customers can access this application over internet, mainly through a web browser. All the applications data and software are located in the services provider's data center. SaaS allows an organization to run an application at minimal upfront cost and speeds up overall functionality of the organization.

Rapid changes in business dynamics in the market are expected to benefit the software as a service (SaaS) market in the forecast period as cloud-based solutions support business operations in changing conditions. Dynamic market conditions include economic uncertainty, competitive rivalry and the increasing adoption of mobile, changing regulations, internet usage and applications. These conditions along with the increasing number of infrastructures and established networks have forced organizations to pursue scalable and flexible solutions such as SaaS and other cloud enabled services to run and supervise their operations in a cost-effective and efficient way. These factors have also compelled companies to outsource applications and prefer cloud computing services like SaaS to reduce their cost burden on infrastructure.

Major players in the software as a service (SaaS) market include Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft, Google and Cisco.

Software as a service (SaaS) Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides software as a service (SaaS) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts software as a service (SaaS) market size and growth for the global software as a service (SaaS) market, software as a service (SaaS) market share, software as a service (SaaS) market players, software as a service (SaaS) market size, software as a service (SaaS) market segments and geographies, software as a service (SaaS) market trends, software as a service (SaaS) market drivers and software as a service (SaaS) market restraints, software as a service (SaaS) market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The software as a service (SaaS) market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Software as a service (SaaS) Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global software as a service (SaaS) market

Data Segmentations: software as a service (SaaS) market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Software as a service (SaaS) Market Organizations Covered: Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft, Google and Cisco.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, software as a service (SaaS) market customer information, software as a service (SaaS) market product/service analysis – product examples, software as a service (SaaS) market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global software as a service (SaaS) market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Software as a service (SaaS) Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the software as a service (SaaS) market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Software as a service (SaaS) Sector: The report reveals where the global software as a service (SaaS) industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

