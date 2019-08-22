dynaCERT Expands Fuel and Emission Reduction Technology, Gaining Momentum Globally

dynaCERT HG unit installed on diesel Truck

dynaCERT’s tech acts as a catalyst; hydrogen has a 9 to 10 times flame spread, burning diesel more completely, with more power, less pollutants & carbon fouling

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX:DYA)

...long haul truck with an HG1-45B showed a 20.1% average fuel savings for the 188 hours of tests, travelling through the mountainous terrain of southern Germany in a heavy load commercial operation.” — TUV Head of Emissions Testing and Validation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) is advancing sales of the next generation of Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for diesel engines in the global market, called HydraGEN™ (HG), a technology that also provides significant fuel savings to the operator. The market capitalization (shares outstanding X share price) of dynaCERT is currently only ~C$136 million, many believe the Company appears destined to become a multi-billion dollar company as the adoption curve and growth trajectory for its technology continues to gain momentum, and as HG technology expands across all market segments; road transport, mining and agricultural equipment, rail, marine, and power generation globally.

So impressive is the HG technology dynaCERT won the 2019 German Innovation Awards prize for Energy Solutions, additionally, dynaCERT is the Gold Award from ESQR in Germany, and is the Gold Medal winner of the prestigious 2018 Edison Award for Best New Product.

The Company has so far this month announced three news releases of significance;

1) launching of its new HG2 line of on-board on-demand hydrogen injection system for diesel engines,

2) that its reseller KarbonKleen has increased its initial order to 400 HG units, and

3) dynaCERT announced that many new important mining initiatives are advancing favorably.

Additionally of note, this summer-2019, dynaCERT announced that it has received a purchase order with a deposit for 100 HG1 units destined for trucking in Mexico from a major service provider for its client, Alliance, which supplies trucking equipment to one of the largest federation of labour unions in Mexico. Alliance has a market of over 1,000,000 diesel-operated vehicles in Mexico. Also, associated with the order, dynaCERT signed an MOU whereby the first 10,000 units destined for Mexico are expected to be assembled by dynaCERT in its Toronto facilities, and dynaCERT will begin negotiations for the establishment an assembly facility in Mexico. Initially this new facility will service further Mexican demand for up to 1 million more.

The following are the various units and related market segments of dynaCERT:

A) HG1 4.5T Unit & HG1 2.5T Unit targets diesel truck market & buses (class 6 - 8 engines). The trucking market has been dynaCERT’s main focus to date.

B) HG2 Unit targets refrigeration container & light truck market; dynaCERT's HG2 unit was officially launched August 21, 2019 and is ideal for refrigerated trailers. The HG-2 unit is smaller than the HG-1 unit. The H2 can also be used to service smaller trucks, buses and smaller trucks commonly found outside of North America, such as in European countries and in India.

C) HG3 Unit targets large stationary power generator, marine, & rail market. (HG3 unit; 6,000hp - 30,000hp engines).

D) HG4C and 6C models designed for the mining and agriculture industry.

E) Carbon Credits -- dynaCERT has initiated the world-wide process of Carbon Credit applications for its HG Technology and engaged International Environmental Partners Limited of the UK to assist the Company in this regard.

Synopsis of HG technology and its Smart-ECU controller: dynaCERT’s technology is packaged into a small compartment that fits on the side of a diesel engine powered truck. dynaCERT calls their units ‘HydraGEN’ (TM) or ‘HG’ for short. The unit interfaces with the truck engine’s computer and uses electrolysis to turn distilled water into pure (elemental) H2 & pure O2 gases (individually). The HG technology acts as a catalyst; hydrogen has a 9 to 10 times flame spread which helps the engine burn diesel more completely, resulting in more power, less carbon fouling, and a reduction in pollutants. The Company has taken ~10 years, spent >$50 million developing its technology, and has proven world-wide (in numerous rigorous high-level government and private testing programs) eye-popping results for its product for diesel engines which reduces pollution very significantly, but at the same time improves fuel economy on average 10% to 15%. More importantly, from an environmental health perspective, dynaCERT HG tech reduces harmful emissions (including NOx) clear across the board north of 50%. This HG technology is controlled by a smart-ECU (the brains of the unit that interfaces with a truck engine’s computer) which can record the fuel savings and emission reductions while in operation, and provide an audit trail, essentially a greenhouse gas tracking system with the ability to account for future carbon credits. dynaCERT has several related worldwide patents. David Bridge, one of the original developers from Virgin Mobile, and also formerly of Research in Motion (known for the Blackberry), is the brains behind dynaCERT’s Smart-ECU. The CERT in dynaCERT stands for “Combustion Emission Reduction Technology”.

European TUV testing of dynaCERT HG units, verify emission reduction in NOx of ~55%+, CO of 50%, and particulate matter of 75%, all while saving fuel, providing better torque, and lowering maintenance costs. TUV is facilitated by the Federal Motor Transport Authority in Germany which does testing in the EU, nothing can be installed on a vehicle without its testing and the subsequent ABE certification license -- dynaCERT is expected to receive ABE certification soon, this will provide a significant catalyst for sales.

The following has been identified for additional DD on dynaCERT Inc.:

Company website: https://www.dynacert.com

Recent Technology Journal Review: https://technologymarketwatch.com/dya.htm online.

