High Performance Restoration: Frisco, Texas Roofing Company The Good Contractors List: An Organization Changing The Contracting Industry For Good!

Local, trusted roofing contractor High Performance Restoration Selected for The Good Contractors List

The Good Contractors List is just as accountable to the homeowner as our contractors and we need to know that we have a team member that will represent the entire group with the highest integrity.” — The Good Contractors List

FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, August 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Performance Restoration provides roofing, storm restoration and window replacement to both residential and commercial clients, serving Frisco, Plano, Allen, McKinney, and surrounding areas with over 10 years of experience in the home improvement industry. They have recently been accepted to The Good Contractors List Good Contractors is an organization dedicated to Changing the Contracting Industry For Good.To be selected for this exclusive list of contractors, High Performance Restoration had to meet all of the initial requirements on the Good Contractors List. Contractors chosen must:• be in business for more than 3 years with over 10 years of experience,• have a website and be easily found by homeowners,• be in good standing with the Better Business Bureau,• have a clean review record on the review sites,• want to grow their company as The Good Contractors List grows,• pass a background check, both personally and business,• have General Liability Insurance,• have the honesty and integrity to deliver the highest quality products at fair and honest rates and quickly respond to any disputes.As stated on the Good Contractors website, “The Good Contractors List, Inc. is just as accountable to the homeowner as our contractors and we need to know that we have a team member that will represent the entire group with the highest integrity. In order for us to make a difference, we need future-minded contractors in our family.”High Performance Restoration easily met the initial requirements and more, given their company’s reputation as a trusted roofing contractor and expert window replacement provider serving the North Texas area. Company founder and president, Heidi Black and her husband, Brad, are personally committed to exceptional storm restoration, building a company that values both exceptional employees and satisfied customers.The company takes pride in offering its customers a choice of quality roofing materials including Malarkey Roofing Products , Owens Corning, GAF, CertainTeed, F-Wave, and DECRA. This gives customers a variety of options when selecting a new roof for their home.With every complimentary storm damage roofing inspection, homeowners can expect a one on one consultation, photo documentation of any damage, a full explanation of repairs or replacements that need to be done, financial options, and design options for a truly beautiful home.About HPR:High Performance Restoration is a family-owned Frisco, and surrounding Dallas-Fort Worth area, Texas contractor that specializes in storm restoration for residential and commercial properties. We have over 10 years of experience in the roofing and window replacement industries delivering “extreme customer satisfaction from start to finish”.Receive a complimentary, hassle-free inspection & detailed condition report: Call HPR today at (469) 881-8469 or visit www.hprtexas.com “Happy Customers, Healthy Teams, Better Communities”



