Investorideas.com releases a sector snapshot reporting on the uptrend of athletic and collectible apparel with the rise of social media.

Global Fiber Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:GFTX)

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Growing Consumer Athleisure Sports Trend - (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA)Point Roberts WA, Delta BC – August 22, 2019 - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering sports and retail stocks releases a sector snapshot reporting on the uptrend of athletic and collectible apparel with the rise of social media.Read the article on Investorideas.comA recent news article discussed athletic apparel stocks reporting, “Athleisure has been the biggest trend in retail over the past several years, helping put athletic apparel stocks on a fast track to big-time gains. The rise of the internet, social media and photo-sharing apps created an unprecedented surge in consumer self-awareness regarding image, health and fitness. As consumers become more attuned to self-care, they simultaneously lead more active, healthy lifestyles … or at least give off the appearance that they are doing so through Instagram posts. This has likewise led to a surge in athleisure clothing sales, since that is the apparel that best fits this lifestyle.”Following this trend, Authentic Heroes Inc., an innovator of collectible apparel and subsidiary of Global Fiber Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: GFTX) just reported news that they are expecting a vibrant Q4 for 2019 and continuing into 2020.The company recently announced a new partnership with IMG and its Football Greats Alliance (FGA), an organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of retired NFL athletes. The national partnership will introduce sports fans to a new line of Football Greats collectible apparel that will feature inspirational quotes from former players along with high-quality images, likenesses and historical authentication of game-worn jerseys.Chris H. Giordano, President and Chairman of Global Fiber Technologies said today: “The second half of 2019 is shaping up to be a watershed year for Global Fiber Technologies Inc. and its subsidiary Authentic Heroes. As we mentioned in our last press release, we signed a licensing agreement with IMG/FGA to produce authenticated limited edition “fanwear” utilizing our proprietary manufacturing process and authentication technology.”“Making these highly unique fanwear jerseys in conjunction with our partnership with IMG/Football Greats Alliance is a trigger event for Authentic Heroes Inc. IMG/FGA is an iconic organization and we hope to culture a very fruitful and long-term relationship with them and the clients they represent.”“In addition to retired football greats we also expect to work with athletes and icons across the entire spectrum of sports from football, baseball, basketball and hockey to soccer, racing, tennis and golf.”“Even beyond sports the opportunities are both boundless and economically prodigious.Areas such as musical touring bands as well as cultural icons both alive and deceased represent an enormous opportunity for us since the affinity base for such people stretch across the globe as opposed to just the US.”“One of our goals is to bring “affordability” to the collectible clothing enthusiast and we will accomplish that here in 2019 and beyond. We feel our unique offering of collectables will maximize the “value proposition” for both icon and fan. In doing so we will make our mark in the collectable clothing business,” Mr. Giordano stated.Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE), one of the leaders in athletic apparel, reported their financial results for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year ended May 31, 2019 earlier in the summer, with fourth quarter revenues increasing to $10.2 billion, up 4 percent on a reported basis and up 10 percent on a currency-neutral basis. Full year revenue rose to $39.1 billion, up 7 percent on a reported basis and up 11 percent on a currency-neutral basis, as strategic investments in innovation and digital drove global consumer demand led by NIKE Direct in both periods.Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) also announced their financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019."Our second quarter results give us increasing conviction that our transformation continues to make solid progress across our business, unlocking efficiencies that are driving greater precision, consistency and repeatability," said Under Armour Chairman and CEO Kevin Plank. "By staying sharply focused on our long-term strategies – driving our premium athletic brand positioning through industry leading innovation, geographic expansion and creating deep connections with our consumers – we are on track to deliver against our expectations in 2019."Universal Apparel & Textile Company (OTC: DKGR) recently announced receiving a $300,000 order of cargo shorts and was also approached by a wholesaler for 2020 spring and summer clothing. The cumulative value of these orders will be in excess of $2.0 million. The production of the cargo shorts will begin immediately, with the first delivery expected in February of 2020.As we see more fan/consumer interaction with athletes and athletic brands enabled by technological innovations, we can expect that this increase in brand loyalty and awareness will only continue to rise.For investors following sports stocks, InvestorIdeas.com has created stock directories to research each sector. Learn more about our membership and directories: https://www.investorideas.com/membership/ About Investorideas.comDisclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Disclosure: This industry article featuring GFTX a paid for service on Investorideas( two thousand) More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.comGlobal investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas Download our Mobile App for iPhone and AndroidContact Investorideas.com800-665-0411



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.