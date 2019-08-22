TOP OIL ANALYSIS LAB TESTOIL ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR MARKETING MANAGER

TestOil Senior Marketing Manager Jackie Spencer

TestOil announces Jackie Spencer as senior marketing manager. Spencer brings 10 years of experience and a strategic approach to expanding TestOil’s footprint.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S., August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestOil, an industry leader in oil analysis, announces Jackie Spencer as senior marketing manager.This is a new position created to support the company’s global growth. Spencer brings 10 years of experience and a strategic approach to expanding TestOil’s marketing footprint, with the objectives of elevating the company brand and supporting the sales and customer engagement teams.

Spencer’s deep marketing and public relations experience includes roles where she served as marketing communications manager for organizations such as Cleveland’s Huntington Convention Center and Global Center for Health Innovation, InterContinenal Cleveland, and Destination Cleveland, the area’s destination marketing organization. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Promotional Communications from Cleveland State University and a Master of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communications from Kent State University.

Spencer was attracted to the company’s positive culture, its impressive growth trajectory and the value it places on both customers and employees. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to join the growing TestOil team. The level of commitment to employee engagement and development along with their superior customer services makes TestOil stand out as an industry leader,” she said. “They take a proactive, hands-on approach to understand customer needs and consistently follow through with the best level of quality.”

Spencer is referring to TestOil’s industry-leading customer service, TrustPLUS™, which features elements such as:

• Same-Day Turnaround: TestOil delivers test results the same day, every time a sample is submitted.

• Dynamic Support: The customer engagement group answers questions when they are asked—follow up communication is rarely required.

• No Charge Ferrography: Ferrography is automatically performed on abnormal machine conditions at no charge.

• Data Double Checking: TestOil's CLS analysts review all test results and if something is amiss, they retest it.

“We are committed to excellence and the fact that we hired Jackie is further testament to that,” said Mary Messuti, chief operating officer, TestOil. “She has the experience we were looking for along with a strategic mindset that will allow us to develop and fully leverage marketing initiatives. Jackie will play a key role in expanding our international footprint.”

With more than 30 years of experience in the oil analysis industry, TestOil focuses exclusively on assisting industrial facilities with reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unexpected downtime through oil analysis program implementation. As industry experts in diagnosing oil-related issues in equipment such as turbines, hydraulics, gearboxes, pumps, compressors and diesel generators, TestOil provides customers with a guarantee of same-day turnaround on all routine testing. With in-house certified training professionals, TestOil offers lubrication and oil analysis training, private onsite training, certification training and exams, and educational webinars. For more information on partnering with TestOil on oil analysis programs or training opportunities visit www.testoil.com.



