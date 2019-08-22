National Council for Negro Women (NCNW) Hires New CAO

Krystal Ramseur Hired for Chief Administrative Officer Role Starting September 2019

My vision for a more effective functioning of NCNW going forward includes having a Chief Administrative Officer to handle the internal operations of our organization...” — - Dr.Johnnetta Betsch Cole, National Chair, NCNW Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council for Negro Women has announced that Krystal Ramseur will join the organization as Chief Administration Officer and provide strategic leadership, including developing, organizing, implementing, directing and evaluating the organization’s fiscal function. Additionally, she will assist the National Chair, Board of Directors and other senior executives in performing their responsibilities. Ms. Ramseur brings 10 years experience to the organization which she will also apply to her role as financial advisor and counsel to the leadership team of the organization. Nonprofit HR led the nationwide executive-level search which lasted for three months.“My vision for a more effective functioning of NCNW going forward includes having a Chief Administrative Officer to handle the internal operations of our organization and our treasured possession, the Dorothy Irene Height building.This addition to our headquarters staff will free Ms. Janice Mathis, our Executive Director, to fully focus on policy initiatives, programatic thrusts, our public advocacy positions, community outreach and communications.” said Dr.Johnnetta Betsch Cole, National Chair, NCNW Board of Directors“The work we do at Nonprofit HR is all centralized on increasing impact for our clients’s mission. The National Council of Negro Women holds a legacy that is embedded into the foundation of our firm. We are honored to partner with the NCNW in their important work.” said Myra Briggs, Executive Search Practice Leader for Nonprofit HR.Ms. Ramseur, whose new role begins September 3, will also be help the organization take advantage of opportunities to grow revenue, expand programs, and reduce expenses.Her prior experience includes Director of Finance and Operations at Academy of Hope Adult PCSwhere she strategically led two office moves and renovations, and the configuration of two school buildings. Ms. Ramseur doubled the operations team, developed multiple year budgets, as well as created and implemented strategic information technology plans. Also, she started a Mobile Market that served food at no cost to over 100 individual visitors each month.Part of Ms. Ramseur’s new role includes leading NCNW’s human resources function and the development of the organization’s plans and programs as a strategic partner, particularly from the perspective of the impact on people. She will also work alongside the Executive Director to evaluate and advise on the impact of long-range planning of new programs/strategies and regulatory action as those items affect the attraction, motivation, development and retention of the people resources of the organization. Additionally, she will oversee the development of staffing strategies, implementation plans and programs to identify talent within and outside the organization for positions of responsibility.Ms. Ramseur has board experience, and currently serves on the board of directors of Washington Improv Theater where she is the chair of the space committee, working to secure a long-term home for the theater, and co-chair of the strategic planning committee, developing strategic goals for the organization. Also, she is a teacher and performer at the theater.Ms. Ramseur has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and she received her Master of Public Administration from Bowie State University.ABOUT NATIONAL COUNCIL OF NEGRO WOMENThe National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1935 with the mission to advance the opportunities and the quality of life for African American women, their families, and communities. Mary McLeod Bethune was the founder of NCNW and wanted to encourage the participation of Negro Women in civic, political, economic and educational activities and institutions. The organization was considered as a cleaning house for the dissemination of activities concerning women but wanted to work alongside a group who supported civil rights rather than go to actual protests. Women on the council fought more towards political and economic successes of black women to uplift them in society. NCNW fulfills this mission through research, advocacy, national and community-based services and programs in the United States and Africa. NCNW serves as a super organization which acts as a cohesive umbrella for the other African American groups that already existed. With its 28 national affiliate organizations and its more than 200 community-based sections, NCNW has an outreach to nearly four million women, all contributing to the peaceful solutions to the problems of human welfare and rights. The national headquarters that act as a central source for program planning, is based in Washington, D.C., on Pennsylvania Avenue, located between the White House and the U.S. Capitol. NCNW also has two field offices.ABOUT NONPROFIT HR’S EXECUTIVE SEARCH PRACTICENonprofit HR’s executive search process is collaborative and focused. With each organization’s specific goals in mind, the firm works in partnership with senior-most leadership teams and boards of directors to find the best, most qualified executives to advance missions. We serve both nonprofit executives and the organizations who need them to pave the way to the future.Additional Practice Areas include talent acquisition, HR consulting, and knowledge and insights. Since 2000, Nonprofit HR has amplified the impact of the world’s most influential mission-driven organizations. Nonprofit HR is ranked on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Companies in America. A list of client and mission types may be seen here. Read more news from Nonprofit HR.###



