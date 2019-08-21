Ms. America Pageant Response To Katie Williams Regarding Ineligibility To Compete As Ms. Nevada State

No Pageant Rules on the pageant website: www.msamericapageant.com

Katie Williams is distorting the facts.

It is surprising to me that very few media outlets have reached out to the Ms. America Pageant to verify the facts. If they had they would have realized this is patently false.” — Susan Jeske - CEO Ms. America Pageant

COSTA MESA, CA, US, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ms. America Pageant is a no politics pageant. It is in our Rules & Regulations as posted on the pageant website and therefore available to read before applying to the pageant.

ALL the Ms. America Pageant asked of Ms. Katie Williams, in writing, is to keep separate social media accounts. (ie: Facebook) One is for politics where she can voice her own opinion as Katie Williams and the other is a new Facebook page for the pageant representing Ms. Nevada State 2019.

None of this had to do with her personal political views. They are immaterial. She has her Personal Facebook page to voice her political views. However, the Ms. Nevada Facebook Page should be devoid of political content.

____________________________

It is also included in our contracts and requires handwritten initials and signatures acknowledging that you have read and understood the pageants rules.

(See her hand written signature below)

Ms. Williams acknowledged both verbally and in writing that she understood these rules before she was accepted into the pageant. Nothing on her Facebook Page had any political statements at the time she was accepted into the pageant.

The purpose for these Rules and Regulations is that the Ms. America Pageant does not want to be seen as endorsing any political candidate or political cause.

Thru many emails starting in July she claimed she could not comprehend keeping pageant and politics separate on her Facebook pages. The pageant made many attempts to speak to her over the phone to try to resolve this issue. Many times we wrote to her to try to set up an appointment to have a telephone conference, all of which she consistently refuse to do. The pageant believes that a telephone conversation is a reasonable request and was willing to speak to her at any time that was convenient for her schedule.

The pageant gave her a final deadline to edit the Facebook pages which she refused to do. This leads the pageant to believe that she is no longer capable of representing this pageant as Ms. Nevada State 2019, and she is no longer eligible to participate in the 2019 national pageant. Her title has been revoked.

The pageant offered her a full refund on her entry fee and refund on one ticket that she purchased to the pageant after she fulfilled requirements of returning crown and sash and removal of the title Ms. Nevada State 2019 from all social media and the Internet.

(See photo disqualifying Email and offering her a full refund)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.