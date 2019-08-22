Rewarding L.A. Co-Op to Serve 100 Founding Members and Families

For those who want more out of life... Join The Co-Op Rewarding LA to Help Fund Local Schools and Enjoy Beauty Rewards Every Month www.RewardingLA.com We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency sponsoring Social Co-Op Rewarding L.A. Fun for Good to help fund local causes. And personally serve 100 founding members.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Our Co-Op is for 100 like-minded LA residents, who share a passion for making a difference..."1. Members who refer companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search; earn 5% of proceeds generated from fulltime placements to fund causes and fun rewards.2. Recruiting for Good donates $1,000 from the 1st placement made with the referred company to the members' favorite LA cause.3. Members can forgo rewards, and donate proceeds to favorite church, nonprofit, or school; or gift co-op membership rewards to benefit a family member or friend.Carlos Cymerman, adds "Why just 100 members? We are grateful to personally serve, and provide a purposeful service."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals kickass jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding and sponsoring 'Our Moms Work," a personal cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Want to return to work? Looking to change jobs? Or strategize about getting a raise? And can't talk to your significant other or your boss...we're here for you...meet in person in Santa Monica to listen...provide solutions...and support your career goals. To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



