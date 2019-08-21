DrugTestingCourses.com to Debut EaslerLMS E-Commerce Platform at the 2019 SAPAA Conference in Philadelphia

DrugTestingCourses.com

DrugTestingCourses.com, announced today that it will debut its new online platform at the 2019 Annual SAPAA Conference taking place from September 16-19, 2019.

Our platform aims to be a centralized host of quality, up-to-date content that can be shared by industry professionals including program administrators and third party administrators.” — Andrew Easler

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrugTestingCourses.com, the leader in drug and alcohol testing training and education announced today that it will debut its new online platform at the 2019 Annual SAPAA (Substance Abuse Program Administrators Association) Conference taking place from September 16-19, 2019 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Philadelphia Center City, 237 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107. The platform hosts unique, industry-specific training programs designed for industry leaders and stakeholders.

Andrew Easler, a career educator and co-founder of DrugTestingCourses.com summarizes the motivation for the new platform, “the laws regarding training in the drug and alcohol testing industry provide for very little oversight. Even though the bar for minimum training standards is often set fairly low, there are still too many in-person and online training programs out there that consistently miss the mark. I have trained individuals who have been working in the industry and taking recurrent training consistently for decades--individuals who should, by their experience, be industry gurus--and have been amazed to find that they were never taught critical aspects of a procedure in any of their courses. They have been collecting specimens, conducting breath tests, or making reasonable suspicion determinations incorrectly sometimes for decades and no one along the way corrected them in training. I see a serious issue with that. Our platform aims to be a centralized host of quality, up-to-date content that can be shared by industry professionals including program administrators and third party administrators.”

DrugTestingCourses.com’s learning platform helps respected industry leaders including C-SAPA’s and other industry professionals to integrate learning solutions to their programs. In-house Designated Employer Representatives (DERs) and Drug and Alcohol Program Managers (DAPMs) have the option to easily invite users to the platform, purchase credits, manage their enrollment, monitor progress, and download certificates from one co-branded portal. Similarly, third party administrators will have the same options and the additional option to integrate an e-commerce system, allowing clients to purchase courses and earn commissions directly from their site.

Conference attendees can find DrugTestingCourses.com at booth #33. Attendees will be able to meet with company co-founder James Timothy White and DrugTestingCourses.com instructor Wade Douty who will be giving away prizes and answering questions about the program.

About DrugTestingCourses.com

DrugTestingCourses.com is operated by Easler Education Inc. and provides the training and skills necessary for industry professionals including supervisors, drug and alcohol program managers, collection site personnel and drug testing entrepreneurs to make a positive and lasting impact in the struggle against substance use and abuse in the workplace. The DrugTestingCourses.com course offering covers most aspects of a drug and alcohol-free workplace ranging from Designated Employer Representative (DER) courses and Supervisor Reasonable Suspicion training to DOT and Non-DOT drug and alcohol testing training.

About SAPAA:

SAPAA is a non-profit trade association whose members represent alcohol and drug testing service agents, including third-party administrators (TPAs), in-house administrators, medical review officers (MROs), DHHS Certified Laboratories, Substance Abuse Professionals (SAPs), manufacturers of testing devices, and collection sites/collectors. Our membership includes representation from all 50 states and Canada in all of the above professions. SAPAA is committed to providing members with up-to-date information concerning regulatory changes, state issues, industry trends, and member discounts on training courses and conferences.



