Northrop Grumman and Space and Missile Systems Center to brief on MilSatCom this November

Global MilSatCom 2019

SMi Group Reports: Northrop Grumman and SMC will be presenting at Global MilSatCom 2019, this November in London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Space and Missile Systems Center’s deadline for four US spaceflight companies to submit their bids for US Air Force contracts, passed last week. These contracts will encompass all national security launches from 2022 to 2026.One organisation that submitted its bid was Northrop Grumman, who have been developing their Omega rocket for this competition since at least 2016.With this in mind, SMi Group are delighted to announce that Northrop Grumman’s Vice President, Kent Rominger will be presenting on the Omega Launch Service at the 21st Annual Global MilSatCom conference and Exhibition , taking place in London on the 5th, 6th and 7th November 2019.Presentation title: Omega Launch Service Overview• Intermediate/heavy lift capability for national security missions• Extremely reliable design leverages flight-proven technologies• Experienced team dedicated to customer success• On track for qualification launches in 2021Presented Kent Rominger, Vice President and OmegA Capture Lead, Flight Systems Division, Northrop GrummanAttendees of this year’s conference will also get the chance to hear from the Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) - the center of technical excellence for developing, acquiring, fielding and sustaining US military space systems. SMC will be delivering two presentations on their new ‘go fast’ procurement efforts and reorganisation of 'SMC 2.0'.Presentation 1) US Enterprise Communications• System enterprise – moving ops from single purpose SATCOM to in depth, heterogenous service• Roaming across purpose built and commercial constellations (WGS, HTS, HCS, PTS)• Flexible enterprise including terminals, networks, management and control exploiting flexible “pool” capacity access via commercial and purpose-built space capacity blends• Advanced Business Concepts to integrate purpose built and commercial products within common resource pool• Pool benefits to the warfighter:• Reliable assured access and surge support• Higher resiliency• Better affordability• Timelines for SpEC OT terminal and enterprise prototyping and delivery in the mid-2020’sPresented by Joe Vanderpoorten, Portfolio Architect, MILSATCOM Advanced Concepts, SMC, AFSPACE, US Air ForcePresentation 2) 'SMC 2.0.' Delivering the Capability Demanded by the Warfighter at EPIC SPEED• SMC 2.0 – why we need it and what EPIC SPEED really means• Enabling greater lethality and war-winning capability through a relentless drive towards innovation• Moving from a stove-piped approach to the mission areas to an enterprise wide management style• ‘Take the final leap’ steps to achieving FOC by 2020• Delivering space supremacy with the same ownership as air superiority to always stay ahead of our adversariesPresented by Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, SMC, US Air ForceThe full conference agenda will also include over 50 expert speakers, representing: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, South Korea, United Kingdom and the US.The event brochure and full speaker line-up is available to download from the event website at: http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/einpr Plus, the event will also be returning with a pre-conference Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day will return on the 4th November, to further explore developments in LEO small satellite constellations and how to exploit these networks to deliver more capability on the ground.For those interested in attending Global MilSatCom 2019, there is an early bird saving of £100 for places booked before 30th September. Registrations can be made online at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/einpr Global MilSatCom 2019Conference: 5 - 7 November, Queen Elizabeth II Centre, London, UKSmall Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus day: 4 November, St. James’ Court, London, UKSponsors and Exhibitors:Lead Sponsor: SES NetworksGold Sponsor: AirbusSilver Sponsor: EutelsatSponsors: Avanti, COMSAT, GetSAT, GovSat, Inmarsat, Intelsat General, Kratos, Lockheed Martin, Laser Communications Coalition (LCC), Northrup Grumman, Newtec, Oneweb, Raytheon, SES Government Solutions, Telesat, Thales, ViasatExhibitors: Datapath, Hytec Inter, Idirect, Inster, Marlink, Media Broadcast Satellite, PlaneWave Instruments, SCISYS UK, Skyrora, Spectra Group, Teledyne, US Air Force, XtarFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Alia Malick on amalick@smi-online.co.uk- END -About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. 