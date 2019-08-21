Lance LoRusso’s Parallax: True Crime Tales To Be Released In Print Edition On August 22nd

Inspired By Real Life Stories Law Enforcement Has Confronted

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES , August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parallax: True Crime Tales, a story of true crime tales, (ISBN: 978-1-63183-660-2, Lanier Press, 2019) by Lance LoRusso is being released in a print edition on August 22, 2019, after its overwhelming critical and popular acclaim in its initial Kindle version earlier this year. Written to provide engaging as well as accurate entertainment, it is a series of fictional stories based on the harsh realities faced by law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties and stories recounted to LoRusso by officers over the years. Among the breathtaking and gut-wrenching stories readers will encounter in Parallax: True Crime Tales are - law enforcement officers coming face-to-face with a sociopath serial killer; others tracking down and apprehending a depraved child abductor; and other officers grieving over the death of one their own struck down far too early in the line of duty. LoRusso, himself a former law enforcement officer before becoming an attorney, also draws on his past experiences to portray the skills and techniques officers use to solve crimes in both an accurate and engaging way. Written in an easy to read and gritty style, Parallax: True Crime Tales has been compared to crime thrillers by Michael Connelly and James Patterson. This is the first in a series of true crime stories being penned by LoRusso who is known to thousands across the world for his earlier works of nonfiction, When Cops Kill and Blue News, and the Christian/law enforcement novel, Peacemaking. Parallax: True Crime Tales is his first foray into the world of fictional police procedurals. The print edition of Parallax: True Crime Tales retails for $12.95. He will also be releasing his first full length mystery novel, Hunting of Men, the first in the Blue Mystery book series this fall.

“The reader of Parallax: True Crime Tales is taken into a world of crime, tragedy, terror, courage, and triumph in these true-to-life tales,” said Lance LoRusso, author of Parallax: True Crime Tales. “While these stories may sound like something out of a Hollywood blockbuster, they are truly inspired by my experiences on the force and the realities law enforcement officers confront daily.”

“I want readers to enjoy the thrilling aspects of these stories, but also hope that they will walk away with a deeper appreciation of law enforcement officers, the true unsung heroes of this nation,” continued LoRusso. “People often forget that each officer knows when leaving home that they may not come home if they do their jobs and fulfill their oaths of office, but they never hesitate to do so. Parallax: True Crime Tales are a tribute to these officers’ stories.”

About the author

Lance LoRusso is the Principal of the LoRusso Law Firm located in Atlanta, Georgia. As a civil litigator with a law enforcement background, he focuses his practice on critical incident & media response, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases. A former officer, LoRusso is a strong advocate for Georgia law enforcement. He serves as General Counsel to the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police as well as Lodge Attorney for Cobb County’s Lodge 13 of the Fraternal Order of Police. Additionally, he responds to critical incidents on behalf of law enforcement officers, having represented officers in over 80 on-duty shootings. LoRusso is a highly sought-after media expert on law enforcement issues and has appeared on CNN, HLN, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, Christian Science Monitor, USA Today, and numerous other outlets throughout the world. LoRusso also speaks and trains on law enforcement issues.



