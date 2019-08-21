Universal Lenders LLC Integrates with Darwin Automotive’s Entire F&I and Digital Retailing Software Suite

Our goal is to provide the most seamless experience for our dealerships and integrations with best in class solutions such as The Zero Plan® help accomplish this.” — Jeff Stafford, CMO of Darwin Automotive

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- -- Universal Lenders LLC, creator of The Zero Plan, announced today the integration of the ZERO Plan program with the entire suite of Darwin Automotive F&I and Digital Retailing software solutions. This integration partnership will allow Darwin’s many clients access to premium finance all F&I products, including non-cancellable products, while seamlessly and effortlessly e-contracting the transaction using the ZERO Plan integration.“The ZERO Planand Darwin -- What a perfect partnership!” said Jeff Jacobs, CEO of Universal Lenders LLC. “The ZERO Planis the only installment plan that allows multiple F&I products from different providers to be premium financed on one installment agreement with one customer payment. Our Dealer friendly program that funds the dealer in 7 days, provides up to 36 installments and reduces chargebacks by 50% fits perfectly with Darwin’s award-winning platform.”“Many of our customers are extremely excited about the addition of The Zero Planintegration,” said Jeff Stafford, CMO of Darwin Automotive. “Our goal is to provide the most seamless experience for our dealerships and integrations with best in class solutions such as The Zero Planhelp accomplish this.”About Universal Lenders LLCA privately held company located in the Chicago area, Universal Lenders LLC offers a nontraditional approach to premium financing marketed as the ZERO Plan. With a goal to increase dealership profits by increased use of premium financing, Universal Lenders LLC created the ZERO Planas a dealer friendly platform. Founded by an ex-auto dealer, Universal Lenders has been financing vehicle service contracts and other F&I products for over 20 years in the Chicago land area and in January of 2010 expanded their program nationwide. In 2019 the ZERO Plan was awarded the prestigious Dealers Choice Award as the best provider of F&I product financing. For more information, please contact sales@thezeroplan.com or visit www.thezeroplan.com About Darwin Automotive Inc.Over 5,000 dealers have now enrolled with Darwin Automotive, and they're on pace to deliver approximately 1/3 of the anticipated 17M new vehicle sales in 2019. Thanks to partnerships with the largest F&I agencies, OEM’s and DMS providers in the country, Darwin has become one of the fastest-growing software solutions in the automotive industry. For more information, visit www.darwinautomotive.com



