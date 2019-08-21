Gazprom Neft enters Taimyr
Gazprom Neft has secured subsoil usage rights for geological prospecting in the west of the Taimyr Peninsula. The twelve blocks, covering a total 5,000 square kilometres, are located in the Dolgano-Nenetsky municipal district in the Krasnoyarsky Krai.
Licenses to Zapadno-Taimyrsky blocks
The Taimyr blocks are characterised by an extremely low level of geological investigation, and are considerably remote from transport and oil and gas infrastructure. Gazprom Neft is expected to undertake analysis and consolidation of regional data, together with aerial geophysical and field-based geological surveys of the area, in
Alexander Dyukov, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft, commented: “Developing oil production projects in the Arctic is a strategic priority for our company. There is a multitude of opportunities, both in previously discovered fields, and in exploring for new ones, beyond the northern Arctic Circle. Taimyr is one of the most under-researched areas in our country; we estimate this region’s potential very highly, and are starting to put in place a geological exploration programme to investigate it.”
Alexander Dyukov CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.