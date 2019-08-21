Gazprom Neft enters Taimyr

Gazprom Neft has secured subsoil usage rights for geological prospecting in the west of the Taimyr Peninsula. The twelve blocks, covering a total 5,000 square kilometres, are located in the Dolgano-Nenetsky municipal district in the Krasnoyarsky Krai.

Licenses to Zapadno-Taimyrsky blocks 1–12 have been issued for a period of seven years, with Gazprom Neft acquiring them under the “Declarative Principle” (a new regulatory regime allowing unexplored blocks with probable reserves to be allocated without the need for an auction) for the first time. This regime provides for usage rights to a block being awarded to whichever subsoil user is first to submit a correct and complete application, provided that such block does not contain identified reserves and/or category D 0 and/or D L “inferred” (potential but as yet undiscovered) hydrocarbon resources.

The Taimyr blocks are characterised by an extremely low level of geological investigation, and are considerably remote from transport and oil and gas infrastructure. Gazprom Neft is expected to undertake analysis and consolidation of regional data, together with aerial geophysical and field-based geological surveys of the area, in 2021–2122 before preparing a programme of exploratory geological prospecting works.