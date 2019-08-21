There were 639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,339 in the last 365 days.

Gazprom Neft enters Taimyr

Gazprom Neft has secured subsoil usage rights for geological prospecting in the west of the Taimyr Peninsula. The twelve blocks, covering a total 5,000 square kilometres, are located in the Dolgano-Nenetsky municipal district in the Krasnoyarsky Krai.

the Krasnoyarsky Krai

Licenses to Zapadno-Taimyrsky blocks 1–12 have been issued for a period of seven years, with Gazprom Neft acquiring them under the “Declarative Principle” (a new regulatory regime allowing unexplored blocks with probable reserves to be allocated without the need for an auction) for the first time. This regime provides for usage rights to a block being awarded to whichever subsoil user is first to submit a correct and complete application, provided that such block does not contain identified reserves and/or category D0 and/or DL “inferred” (potential but as yet undiscovered) hydrocarbon resources.

The Taimyr blocks are characterised by an extremely low level of geological investigation, and are considerably remote from transport and oil and gas infrastructure. Gazprom Neft is expected to undertake analysis and consolidation of regional data, together with aerial geophysical and field-based geological surveys of the area, in 2021–2122 before preparing a programme of exploratory geological prospecting works.

Alexander Dyukov, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft, commented: “Developing oil production projects in the Arctic is a strategic priority for our company. There is a multitude of opportunities, both in previously discovered fields, and in exploring for new ones, beyond the northern Arctic Circle. Taimyr is one of the most under-researched areas in our country; we estimate this region’s potential very highly, and are starting to put in place a geological exploration programme to investigate it.”

Alexander Dyukov

Alexander Dyukov CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.