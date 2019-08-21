New Runecast Analyzer 3.0 Introduces vSAN Checks in Production-ready HCL Analysis and Upgrade Simulation Feature

Try 14-day free trial of Runecast Analyzer 3.0 Dashboard of Runecast Analyzer 3.0 with vSAN Checks in Production-ready HCL Analysis and Upgrade Simulation Feature New Runecast vSphere Web Client plugin

LONDON, UK, August 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Runecast Solutions, a leading provider of predictive analytics for VMware environments, today announced the launch of Runecast Analyzer 3.0, providing (among other things) scalability improvements, faster configuration analysis, and production-ready Hardware Compatibility Analysis and Upgrade Simulations that now include vSAN.Runecast Analyzer utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to optimize VMware vSphere, vSAN, NSX and now Horizon environments. Its patent-pending technology automatically discovers all configurations that can trigger outages, result in failed security audits, or cause other issues that negatively affect performance in virtualized data centers.New Runecast Analyzer 3.0 provides VMware administrators with several forward-looking capabilities to significantly reduce time and hassles that typically accompany host upgrades and security compliance.“With 3.0, we are continuing to remove any uncertainty in maintaining a fully operational and compliant VMware SDDC,” said Stan Markov, CEO and Co-Founder of Runecast. “Thanks to the virtualization community, we receive great feedback on a daily basis, which helps us address the biggest pain points in VMware operations.”New features and improvements include:Increased visibility & transparency of how your environment is set upRunecast Analyzer 3.0 delivers an aggregated view of vSAN disk info – you can now find, all in one place, the firmware level, tier, model number (truncated by ESXi to 16 characters), and to which Controller the disk is connected. Additionally, all of your upgrade information can be exported in a CSV file to provide more-detailed reporting on drivers, firmware, and aspects related to vSAN.Enhanced predictive analysis with expanded HCL upgrade simulationsTo save IT admins much time and effort in the upgrade planning stage, Runecast Analyzer 3.0 enhances the earlier beta version of its ESXi host upgrade simulation feature to check compatibility against the VMware Hardware Compatibility List (HCL) with the addition of vSAN checks. The combination of vSAN and ESXi upgradeability simulations gives admins a significant advantage in terms of reliability of their environment and issue prediction."vSAN is one of the trickiest components when it comes to upgrades, as you may lose data even if you have backups or it may take a long time to recover and troubleshoot," said Aylin Sali, CTO and Co-Founder of Runecast. "The new production-level release of the upgrade-simulation feature enables better planning also in your vSAN environment, with valuable information on the compatibility of your Controllers."Customized PCI-DSS checks to align with your specific environmentAs companies that need to comply with stringent PCI-DSS regulations often require company-specific analysis, Runecast Analyzer 3.0 offers editable PCI-DSS security checks as well as faster configuration analysis and testing against compliance regulations specific to your virtual environment. This means that you can customize criteria such as password policies, session timeouts, maximum number of login attempts, or NTP server. Checks can be customized with different granularity levels, for example globally, for vCenter, for cluster, etc. Even organizations that do not need to comply with PCI-DSS specifically can benefit greatly from customizing the checks.Enterprise-grade security and scalability improvementsKeeping in line with security information and event management (SIEM), Runecast Analyzer 3.0 provides audit logs for all user actions, which can be forwarded externally. Additionally, version 3.0 adds DISA STIG 6.5, updated DISA STIG URLs, and additional files collected for analysis.The rich Runecast Analyzer REST API now comes with API-driven token creation and expiration configuration.Additionally, the Runecast Analyzer scanning algorithms underwent a substantial optimization to allow greater scalability, even for the largest VMware deployments globally.New Web Client plug-inRunecast Analyzer 3.0 comes with a new and improved vSphere Web Client. It is one of the first plugins to feature Dark Theme mode, as well as new Summary widget and performance optimizations.Some organizations already using Runecast Analyzer to manage their VMware environments include: Amadeus, Chevron, Erste Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, de Volksbank , Fujisoft, Scania, and the German Aerospace Center (DLR).For a free trial of Runecast Analyzer, download here About RunecastRunecast Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in London, UK, with several offices worldwide, and is a leading provider of patent-pending, actionable predictive analytics for VMware vSphere, vSAN, NSX and Horizon environments. Its award-winning Runecast Analyzer software, regularly lauded by vExperts, provides real-time, continuous VMware support intelligence for companies of all sizes. IDG Connect named Runecast one of “20 Red-Hot, Pre-IPO Companies to Watch in the 2019 B2B Tech” space. For more information visit www.runecast.com



