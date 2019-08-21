Bill Hill Joins The Resource Management Team at The Squires Group, Inc.

Bill Hill, Senior Resource Manager

Bill’s addition will bolster our existing recruiting team and help fuel future growth

Bill’s addition to the Resource Management Team ensures that we have the recruiting strength needed to cater to our clients’ talent needs. ” — Jane Myers, Director of Resource Management

ANNAPOLIS, MD, USA, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) announced today that we recently hired Bill Hill as a Senior Resource Manager to help deliver talent to our clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

“Our recent success and increased market presence has generated interest from a variety of new clients from the Federal and Commercial sectors. Bill’s addition to the Resource Management Team ensures that we have the recruiting strength needed to cater to our clients’ talent needs – whether it is to meet their project surge requirements or to cater to their direct hire needs,” says Jane Myers, Director of Resource Management at TSGi.

Bill joins The Squires Group with nearly ten years of Technical Recruiting experience in the D.C. metro region. He has supported clients of all sizes across the private and public sectors, while simultaneously developing a diverse network of professional consultants through a candidate-driven approach that focuses on relationship development and transparency.

Bill graduated from Fairfield University with a degree in Economics and Political Science, and still holds great interest for international politics and market globalization. He is competitive by nature, and by practice. He never turns down an opportunity to compete. He enjoys team sports more than any other form of competition, and you can routinely find him rooting for his favorite teams – the Washington Capitals and Baltimore Orioles.

“Bill joining the recruiting team is a strategic move for us. Bill’s IT experience will help meet our clients’ talent needs for ERP, IT or Cyber expertise. In addition, Bill’s relationship approach to recruiting reinforces our vision to be the most trusted advisor to our clients and consultants in the Mid-Atlantic region,” adds Eric Galasso, President of TSGi.

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC certified woman-owned, professional services firm founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires, with its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland. TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber, and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on how The Squires Group can help you Build Great (SM), please visit http://www.squiresgroup.com/.



