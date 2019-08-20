RDI Expands USB Type C Connector Series

RDI USB Type C Vertical SMT Receptacle

Vertical Mount, SMT Type C Receptacle

MOUNT KISCO, NY, USA, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RDI today announced the expansion of its USB Type C connector series with the addition of an ultra-miniature, Vertical Mount, SMT USB Type C connector.RDI’s USB receptacles feature surface mount and mid mount SMT mounting styles in horizontal and vertical orientations, with several models designed with plastic mounting tabs for greater stability on the PCB. Rated up to 10,000 mating cycles and carrying operating temperature ranges from -25°C up to 85°C, these USB connectors are a highly reliable solution for consumer and portable electronic devices. All models are also reflow solder compatible adding to their flexibility during the assembly process.Meeting the USB 3.1 Gen 2 standard, the RUSB-CFJ-016NL USB Type C connector series further supports data transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps and power delivery up to 100 W at 20 V. This makes it a highly rugged, versatile connector for a variety of I/O applications in consumer and portable electronics, including smartphones, wearables, and industrial automation equipment.Available in September 2019, the Waterproof USB Connector Series provides a rugged, low cost solution to the USB application markets.About RDI – For over 30 years RDI has been a leading provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services, Standard and Custom Electromechanical Components, Design and Development Services and developer of ODM products. RDI is an ISO-9001-2015 and ISO-13485-2016 certified manufacturer headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY, and has over 500 employees worldwide along with a state of the art 90,000 square foot design and manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China.Visit https://rdiusa.com



