Wongdoody’s President Skyler Mattson Featured As Guest Emcee At M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

Skyler Mattson, President, Wongdoody

Leader of Wongdoody’s Agile Insights Practice

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skyler Mattson, president of Wongdoody the award winning brand experience agency, has been selected to be the guest emcee at M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms Conference . According to Nan McCann, M2Momsproducer, “Skyler was chosen because of her career long advocacy of the societal and economic importance of women and moms. Additionally, under her leadership the Seattle based Wongdoody grew to be the most awarded independent full-service ad agency on the West Coast. And upon the recent acquisition by global technology solutions giant, Infosys, they opened East Coast offices in NYC.” M2Momswill be held October 16 & 17, 2019, at Fordham University’s NYC Lincoln Center campus. It is presented by Fordham’s Center for Positive Marketing and attended by national and global brand marketing executives to learn how to build more business with women and moms.Innovation Solutions at the Speed of Mom“In addition to her duties as guest emcee,” McCann added, “Skyler, who won the M2Momsbest speaker award in 2017, will also join her Wongdoody associate Kinley Lagrange for a two-part presentation on their new agile insights practice, The Motherboard , giving marketers the tools they need to keep up with today’s moms.”Matttson explained, “Modern moms are dynamic – constantly adapting to the ever-changing world around them. As marketers, we need tools and processes to get rapid responses from moms. Ways that allow us to connect with moms fast and often to get on-demand insights to understand her emotional life, beliefs, attitudes, and motivations. We also need to uncover the blue sky thinking that informs how we create technology, experiences and engagement that will resonate.”“In part one of a two-day presentation, we’ll outline our approach to getting the insights that move your business forward through an agile insights practice. One that that takes you from insight to innovation to market at the speed of mom. As a follow up from Day 1, we’ll show you the process and output of our agile insights practice: an engagement approach co-created with Mom, and then tested and validated before final execution. This session will close the loop on the agile insights process from data to strategy to creative concepting and validation. You’ll leave with tools to drive innovation in your category in a way that is as iterative and dynamic as mom herself.”Mom Tech“Skyler will be a dynamic, engaging and entertaining emcee. She energizes a room just by her presence and is devoted to the topic of building better results with today’s moms & families. And her 2019 presentation with Kinley on their new offering demonstrates new tools that can truly help marketers be timely, instantly agile and relevant in their work,” said McCann. ”Also, the focus of their sessions fits perfectly with this year’s focus on tech. Which includes segments on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, YouTube, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, JetBlack, Instagram and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll explore how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment.”More 2019 Highlights:“This year’s conference will also include a session offering an in-depth look at the moms market in China. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. It absolutely dwarfs the US market,” McCann continued. “Plus, we’ll examine how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. But, probably our most timely new presentations will look at the very real differences between millennial moms and women and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women!”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work, to stimulate everyone’s creative juices we’re introducing our first ever female shark-tank-like feature, “Start’er Up”, presenting quick elevator pitches detailing new products and services. And in keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”Skyler Mattson Bio:Skyler Mattson,President, WONGDOODYCo-Founder, The MotherboardSkyler is the President of brand experience agency WONGDOODY. She has built her career driving award-winning, transformative work for clients across a range of categories, from consumer-packaged goods to technology to entertainment. Skyler has led several female empowerment initiatives, including #TheReal10 which aims to close the gender pay gap and #IPumpedHere, which encourages workplaces to provide better facilities for breast-pumping employees. She is cofounder of The Motherboard, a digital platform that connects brands with thousands of diverse moms to validate and inform the entire innovation process. Skyler thrives in high-energy environments where you rarely sit down, which is a good thing, since her clients at home include three sons under the age of nine.M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Foursquare, WongDoody, The Motherboard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, Insights Inc., The Female Factor, The Hunter Miller Group, Edison Research, BuzzFeed, Millennial Ad Network, Snippies and Tiny Tutus.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019Pope Auditorium at Fordham UniversityFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.com25% Early Registration Discount Code Is EB25 at: https://www.m2moms.com/registration/ M2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC.



