Cross Your Heart Opening at the Robert B. Wentz Theater in Newport Beach, September 20-22 and 27-29

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Connors’s memory play, Cross Your Heart, will be receiving its West Coast Premiere at the Robert B. Wentz Theater in Newport Beach, September 20-22 and 27-29.

Set within and outside of the mind of its main character, Patrick Shannon (Lane Compton), as he struggles with the choices made and not made throughout his life, and the effects on those that he loves most. This beautifully touching semi-autobiographical Tennessee Williamsesque play glides effortlessly between realism and surrealism as it taps into the humor and pathos, joy and sorrow, successes and failures of family life in urban New York /New Jersey between the 1950s and 1970s.

Join this wonderful cast: Orson Bean, Alley Mills, Lane Compton, Greer Sinclair, Henry Miyao, Savannah Young, and Brooke Besikof as they bring you on a journey of love and heartache over the course of forty years. Along the way, there’s first kiss, love, romance, marriage, divorce, addiction, alcoholism, suicide, birth and death. All the things that make families so exciting, comic and tragic.

Showtimes are 8pm for Fridays and Saturdays, September 20-21 and 27-28,

and 2pm for Sundays, September 22 and 29.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students under 21, and are available online at www.NHHSDrama.com, or call Joe D’Aquino at 310-413-4309 for more information.

Newport Harbor’s Robert B. Wentz Theater

600 Irvine Avenue

Newport Beach, CA 92663



