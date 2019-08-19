Perrin Conferences’ National Construction Defect Conference Returns to Fort Lauderdale November 2019

Perrin Conferences will host its annual National Construction Defect Conference from November 13-15, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perrin Conferences , the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, will host its annual National Construction Defect Conference from November 13-15, 2019, at The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale Hotel.“This two-day conference will deliver a comprehensive agenda assembled to provide the audience with construction defect litigation updates and perspectives valuable to everyone practicing in the industry,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.Perrin is pleased to announce its conference chairs: Gary F. Baumann, Esq., Founding Partner, Baumann, Gant & Keeley, P.A.; Steve Lokus, Vice President, Navigators, a brand of The Hartford; and Wilson Townsend, Vice President Claims, The RiverStone Group.Speakers will consist of plaintiff and defense attorneys, in-house counsel, insurance professionals, risk managers, and other industry experts. Some of the featured panelists include:• Matthew Adler, Senior Claims Consultant, AXA XL, Los Angeles, CA• Kelly Behrens, CRIS, Senior Claims Specialist, Vela Insurance Services LLC, Omaha, NE• Mark A. Boyle, Esq., Boyle, Leonard & Anderson, P.A., Fort Myers, FL• Jason W. Bruce, Esq, Pursiano Barry Bruce Demetriades Simon LLP, Winter Park, FL• Philip J. Collias, Senior Vice President, Lockton Companies, LLC, Los Angeles, CA• Tom Gesner, CRIS, Claims Manager, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Dover, NH• Michael Hinojosa, Senior Vice President, Chief Claim Officer, National Claim Services, Inc., Atlanta, GA• Eileen Jenkins, Manager Technical Claims- Liability, Builders Insurance Group, Philadelphia, PA• Mary Beth Koenig, Associate General Counsel, Lennar, Miami, FL• Carolyn Luken, Assistant Vice President, Construction Defect Claims, Crum & Forster, Morristown, NJ• Rodrick Reed, CPCU, Regional Claims Manager, Starr Adjustment Services, Inc. – A Member of Starr Companies, Los Angeles, CA• Sarah Jane Robinson Matteo, Claim Director, Construction Defect Claims, Chubb, Chatsworth, CA• Mary Rowe, Claims Manager Construction Defect, Markel Corporation, Red Bank, NJ• Luke Ryan, Esq., Shinnick & Ryan LLP, San Diego, CA• Dave Simons, Vice President and Assistant General Counsel, KB Home, San Francisco, CA• Stephen L. Weber, Esq., Kasdan LippSmith Weber Turner LLP, Phoenix, AZThe conference chairs and speakers will host thought-provoking panel discussions on CD trends, the impact of Florida legislation allowing contribution among co-carries, ongoing issues with recalcitrant insureds, the Purchaser Dwelling Act/Indemnity Scheme, innovation of technology, and much more.In addition to providing exclusive opportunities for learning, networking, and information sharing, the conference also offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit for qualified candidates. CE Adjuster Credit is pending in the following states: AL, CA, FL, GA, IN, NH, and TX. For more information, registration, and hotel accommodations, please visit www.PerrinConferences.com or contact Lynnsey Perrin.* * *About Perrin ConferencesAs the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education (CE/CLE) in an atmosphere of learning, networking and sharing. The company’s conferences attract influential leaders and foremost talent in the legal industry to discuss current topics in litigation through mock trials, presentations and webinars, setting the standard in professional litigation education and networking.# # #Contact:Lisa GrahamGraham Media Partners610-688-2060lisa@grahammediapartners.com



