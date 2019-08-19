VentureWrench Startup Community Announces Workshop: Power is NOT a 4 Letter Word - Understanding Power in Organizations

VentureWrench, Startup Coaching Community

VentureWrench Workshop will be held at the Utah-Davis/Morgan Entrepreneurs Growth Meeting on 8/22/2019 at 4:30pm, hosted by Davis Tech Business Resource Center

Many entrepreneurs make big mistakes because they don't understand that every organization, and the people in the organization, are affected by power which must be understood and well managed.” — Nicole Toomey Davis, Enclavix President & CEO and VentureWrench co-creator

SILICON SLOPES, UTAH, USA, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VentureWrench™ Startup Community from Enclavix™, LLC is pleased to announce that Nicole Toomey Davis will be presenting the VentureWrench workshop, "Power is NOT a 4 Letter Word - Understanding Power in Organizations" at the upcoming Utah - Davis and Morgan Entrepreneurs Growth Meeting on August 22, 2019 at 4:30pm, hosted by the Davis Tech Business Resource Center.

Enclavix President & CEO and VentureWrench co-creator, Nicole Toomey Davis said, "Many entrepreneurs make big mistakes because they don't understand that every organization, and the people in the organization, are affected by power. And if power is poorly understood, and managed, then the organization and all the people in it will suffer. That's why I say, Power is NOT a 4 Letter Word. My model of the types of power includes 3 different types of power. In the workshop we will learn to understand each type of power and how to use it wisely and to make sure others in your organization use power wisely too."

Members of the Press and growth entrepreneurs are welcome. The Entrepreneurs Growth Meeting is sponsored by the Kaysville, Utah SBDC and supported by VentureWrench.

The VentureWrench Startup Community builds on the AI-powered VentureWrench Library at Library.VentureWrench.com, also free for entrepreneurs, and adds rich content including E-books, checklists, guides, the team's StartupNotes blog, online courses and workshops to help entrepreneurs get to success more quickly. Entrepreneurs can access all of this and more at VentureWrench.com.

About Enclavix, LLC and the VentureWrench Startup Community

Enclavix is an Artificial Intelligence software company that creates online tools to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship by applying artificial intelligence, machine learning and related technologies to identify and curate the highest quality, most useful resources to coach and support startup entrepreneurs and to tackle intellectual property challenges. The company has received over $1.2 million in funding from the National Science Foundation through the SBIR program to allow the launch of the AI – powered VentureWrench Library. The VentureWrench Startup Community combines artificial intelligence and advanced software with rich content to help entrepreneurs bring capital into their business, solve problems, answer questions and help them move their business forward.

The startup coaches and creators of the VentureWrench Startup Community, the team at Enclavix, LLC, are experienced entrepreneurs who have started multiple businesses, raised millions of dollars in investment from investors and the SBIR program, and sold their prior company to a public firm. Our CEO has also mentored and provided grant funding for dozens of emerging technology companies through her public service running a State funding program. The team is passionate about entrepreneurship and its potential for entrepreneurs and for the economy.

Enclavix designed the VentureWrench Library to help entrepreneurs find the information they need – from the best resources – as quickly as possible. Enclavix appreciates the support of the National Science Foundation which provided funding for a portion of this work.

