Aileron Reports on Success of Uptown at Liberty Park Apartments in Cape Coral

Aileron Investment Management reported today on the success of their Uptown at Liberty Park Apartments located in Cape Coral, FL.

The Uptown apartments were a challenge to get across the finish line and I’m grateful we had a committed and experienced contractor in Brooks and Freund of Fort Myers, to assist us in that effort.” — Bob Beard, CEO of Aileron

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aileron Investment Management (“Aileron”) reported today on the success of their Uptown at Liberty Park Apartments (“Uptown”) located at 2505 Liberty Park Dr., Cape Coral, FL 33909. The luxury apartment community is part of the Liberty Park development, a 32-acre, mixed-use project in Cape Coral.

Uptown is a 320-unit Class A luxury apartment complex consisting of eight 4-story buildings and clubhouse overlooking a fountained lake. The clubhouse is truly spectacular and includes a resort style pool with a shaded grilling station, fully equipped gym, game room, full-service business center, coffee bar and dog spa. The facility also includes a separate dog park for both large and small dogs.

During the final stages of completion, the project faced challenges with the unexpected departure of Aileron’s senior managers to form their own company; Aileron reacted to the challenge with its executive ownership coming off the sidelines to complete the project. The last phase of the project was completed in January 2019 and has been in high demand since its first phase opened in July 2018 and in just over one year is approximately 86% leased.

Aileron is currently completing an adjacent $25+ million 130 room assisted living facility called Atrium at Liberty Park that will be managed by Meridian Senior Living and is scheduled to open in October 2019. They also developed and own Midtown Cape Apartments, a 90-unit Class A apartment community in Cape Coral that opened in August 2017 and is 95% leased.

“The Uptown apartments were a challenge to get across the finish line and I’m grateful we had a committed and experienced contractor in Brooks and Freund of Fort Myers, to assist us in that effort. The complex is beautiful and should provide much needed rental housing and spur further economic development in the Cape Coral community” said Bob Beard, CEO of Aileron.

About Aileron Investment Management

Aileron Investment Management is a diversified investment firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida that has historically acted as both a commercial real estate lender, investor and real estate developer. Since its inception in 2010, the Aileron companies have originated hundreds of millions in new construction lending and independently developed over $150 million in commercial real estate in the southwest Florida market



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.