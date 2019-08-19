Anthropologist, Researcher, and Professor, Dr. Lillian Ackerman to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

PULLMAN, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Lillian Ackerman is an adjunct professor who received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in anthropology back when she was living in Michigan. She later relocated to Washington, where she earned her PhD and pursued academic research at Washington State University. although she is now retired, nothing can stop her great mind and passion.

Having matured in the 1950’s, Dr. Ackerman had a feminist mindset before her time, and a thought often about women’s equality. She wanted to learn more about the ethnicities of the Plateau; if gender equality existed in the Native American Indian cultures there, and if women are indeed as smart (or maybe even smarter) than men. After numerous years and interviews with people of the nearby Nez Perce Reservation and Colville Indian Reservation, Dr. Ackerman found her answers--along with a new sense of respect and admiration for the indigenous peoples.

Dr. Ackerman has published her findings many times, initially in her thesis an also in more than 20 articles and 4 books. Some she wrote, and with others, such as A Song to the Creator: Traditional Arts of Native American Women of the Plateau, she was the book’s editor. Dr. Ackerman also taught classes on the subject of Plateau peoples, and anthropology as a whole. Her calm reassurance and research earned her recognition in many forms, including a listing in Who’s Who.

Dr. Ackerman enjoyed her work and says her husband was exceptionally supportive throughout the years. Richard Edwin Ackerman gave her lots of free time, access to his own libraries, and let her spend their money on research needs. They also bounced ideas off one another as she tested her theories and slotted in answers. Dr. Ackerman delved into the complexity of Plateau cultures and found out that yes, gender equality did exist! There was balance in the way men and women supported their families, with women gathering the plants and men hunting or fishing, so that each generated 50% of the food supply. She also learned that the Native American women were most wise and quite powerful.

Dr. Ackerman first discovered anthropology by chance, when she thumbed through a friend’s textbook as an undergrad. It was the beginning of a long and successful career learning about people and cultures.

“We need to be more aware of other cultures and treat them with respect,” she says. “They are people too, not objects, and they deserve all of our love, honor and recognition.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Lillian Ackerman PhD in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday, August 21st at 4:00pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.