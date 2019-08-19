Strategic Marketing Executive Carol J. Damit to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advertising is simply a communication vehicle to convince someone to buy something. Marketing is about creating opportunities that connect companies, products and brands with consumers. Strategic marketing is about vision: what is the consumer going to want five years from now?

Marketing executive Carol J. Damit is a dynamic and strategic marketer, visionary leader, cutting edge brand builder and award-winning innovator. Carol was one of the first marketers of the cell phone dating back to 1989. Today, it’s very likely you’re reading this on your phone.

“What makes me tick is big new ideas,” says Carol, “something that have never been done before that really thrills me, like new and improved products launches. I decided to go down the marketing path with a very strong emphasis on the consumer point of view and being that bridge between the company and the consumer.”

Carol’s strength as a marketer is her ability to interpret the engineering of products into a value proposition for the consumer.

“Marketing is 80% research. 20% innovation. That 20% where you're trying to guess what people want, but the 80% is this massive ocean of information. The good strategic marketers can swim through that data very quickly, assess it. But you've got to have that gut instinct, too, to understand the consumer. Who do you want to buy your product?”

According to Carol, the Millennial generation currently possesses the most buying power. To reach these consumers, companies must empower the true risk-takers, even if it’s through an acquisition. The balancing act is how do you manage the costs to produce next best thing.

“In innovation and marketing, you've got to be able to take a calculated risk and you've got to be able to fail fast,” says Carol. “You've got watch trends and you've got to watch what's happening in each generation. Everything is so blended now, like one big pot of soup. It's about attitudes, beliefs, values. As a marketer, I care about whether my product is still relevant. If I can't see a vision for the future, I go crazy.”

